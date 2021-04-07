HAZEL PARK, Mich., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The much-anticipated Grand Opening of the Shango Hazel Park Provisioning Center on S. Chrysler Drive will begin on Friday, April 16, and continue through Tuesday, April 20, the day of the worldwide cannabis celebration known as 420.
The official ribbon cutting on Friday at 9 a.m. will include local and state officials, along with members of the South Oakland Area Regional Chamber of Commerce, representing Ferndale, Oak Park and Hazel Park.
The first 50 recreational customers and first 50 medical card holders will get a free Shango SWAG Bag. There also will be a 20 percent discount on all full-price items throughout the five Grand Opening days.
On Saturday and Sunday, food trucks and a live DJ will be in the parking area from noon to 6 p.m. The Satellite food truck will be there on Saturday, the Detroit Barbecue Company truck on Sunday and the Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium truck on both days.
A tent village will feature cannabis products from Select, Choice Labs, Curaleaf, Platinum Vapes, Redemption, and True North Collective. These vendors will provide first-come, first-served giveaways on both days.
On Tuesday, April 20, Shango Hazel Park will be an official pick-up location for Sensi Magazine's gift bag promotion. Each bag will contain cannabis products and other merchandise valued at $350, and will be on sale for only $20. Limited gift bags available and first-come, first-served throughout the day.
"This is the largest Grand Opening that Shango has ever put together and our Hazel Park location is sure to make a huge impact on the local economy," says Owner and Shango Worldwide CEO Brandon Rexroad.
Ownership of the Hazel Park Provisioning center also includes Curtis Goure, whose family has owned and operated the BDT Smoke Shop in Hazel Park for 47 years.
"I'm proud to be the only licensed retail operator in Hazel Park who can call himself a resident," Goure says. "We hope that the Hazel Park Provisioning Center will be one of crown jewels of the revitalization of the Chrysler Drive District. Along with the new construction along I-75, the renewal of the Coney Cravers, formerly the Elias Bros, Big Boy, will inject new life into area businesses."
The Shango Provisioning Center is located at 22821 S. Chrysler Drive in Hazel Park just off I-75. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call (248) 629-9681, or visit the Hazel Park location page on http://www.goshango.com.
About Shango
Shango is an established vertically integrated cannabis brand offering a full range of award-winning products, including flower, extracts and cannabis-infused edibles. The company has operations in Nevada, Oregon, California, Michigan and Missouri.
The Shango brand has multiple full-service recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Moreno Valley, California; and Lapeer, Bay city and Hazel Park, Michigan. Shango Michigan also is building two extraction facilities, a commercial kitchen and an indoor cultivation facility. The company will soon open dispensaries in Joplin and Springfield Missouri in 2021. Shango also operates a state-of-the-art cannabis distribution operation in Southern California.
A recognized leader in the cannabis industry, Shango sets the standards for product quality, consistency and business conduct. Global Health & Pharma named Shango the Best Multi-State Medical Cannabis Dispensary in the U.S. in its 2020 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. Macias Gini & O'Connell named Shango to its 2021 Cannabis 50 list, recognizing companies that are reshaping and inspiring the continued growth of the cannabis and hemp industries. Shango is committed to cannabis education and is a fierce advocate of the safe and responsible use of cannabis products. For more information, visit http://www.goshango.com.
Media Contact
Richard Gubbe, Shango, +1 815-670-2620, rgubbe@goshango.com
Virginia Martino, Brand Ltd, 702-257-2345, virginia@brandltd.com
SOURCE Shango