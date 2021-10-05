MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shango Cannabis will sell its signature line of pink merchandise, including Shango T-shirts and other swag throughout National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Proceeds will benefit The Pink Ribbon Place.
The Riverside Community Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization, established The Pink Ribbon Place in 2009. The program provides Inland Empire families impacted by cancer with bras, hats, scarves, breast prostheses and wigs, as well as support services, education and other resources, all at no cost.
"Shango is honored to serve these brave cancer survivors," Shango Controller Julie Dubocq said. "Providing resources that can help them succeed on their journey to recovery has become an essential part of our charitable giving."
The Pink Ribbon Place also offers counseling sessions for those diagnosed with cancer, their immediate family members and their primary caregivers to build skills and confidence they need to cope with the emotional hardships on this difficult journey.
"The Pink Ribbon Place team is so grateful for businesses like Shango, whose teams truly understand the value of giving back to charities who offer direct services," said Terri Akens, director of Community Health Programs. "These efforts directly impact our ability to continue offering quality services at no cost to individuals and families impacted by cancer throughout the Inland Empire."
Shango will donate 100 percent of pink merchandise profits at its Moreno Valley dispensary to help pay for items patients need immediately after surgery, such as wigs, bras and prostheses.
"Funding programs like The Pink Ribbon Place is an integral part of our overall commitment to the Inland community," Shango Founder and CEO Brandon Rexroad said. "This is the one of the most effective ways we can help breast cancer survivors."
Shango is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 11875 Pigeon Pass Road, STE C-1, in Moreno Valley, CA 92557. Call 1-866-4SHANGO for more information.
Other programs offered by The Pink Ribbon Place include:
- Aquamotion Water Aerobics: A pool aerobics class, which includes steady state aerobics, circuit training and high-intensity intervals that strengthen the cardiovascular system.
- Iyengar Yoga: A form of yoga that incorporates all the components of physical fitness with a focus on structural alignment of the body, as well as mental relaxation. The class, taught by volunteer, certified yoga instructors, is tailored to those undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment and in remission.
- Support Groups: A place for cancer survivors, newly diagnosed and years into survival, to connect with others, to share experiences and resources.
- Pink Ribbon Thrift: A boutique style thrift shop inside Pink Ribbon Place where the community comes together to support local families impacted by cancer.
The Pink Ribbon Place is located at 4275 Lemon Street., Riverside, CA 92501. Phone (951) 823-0261 or email pink@rchf.org
About Shango
Shango is a well-established vertically integrated cannabis brand offering a full range of award-winning products, including flower, extracts, concentrates and cannabis-infused edibles. The company has operations in Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, California, Michigan and Missouri.
The Shango brand has full-service recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Moreno Valley, California; Lapeer, Bay City and Hazel Park, Michigan, as well as medical dispensaries in Joplin and Springfield, Missouri. Shango is building two extraction facilities, a commercial kitchen and an indoor cultivation facility in Michigan, as well as a cannabis manufacturing facility in Missouri. Shango also operates a state-of-the-art cannabis distribution operation in Southern California. Shango Las Vegas, a fully integrated state of the art, cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary facility, is the crown jewel of the Shango brand.
A recognized leader in the cannabis industry, Shango sets the standards for product quality, consistency and business conduct. Global Health & Pharma named Shango the Best Multi-State Medical Cannabis Dispensary in the U.S. in its 2020 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. Macias Gini & O'Connell named Shango to its 2021 Cannabis 50 list, recognizing companies that are reshaping and inspiring the continued growth of the cannabis and hemp industries. Shango is committed to cannabis education and is a fierce advocate of the safe and responsible use of cannabis products. For more information, visit http://www.goshango.com.
