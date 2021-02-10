PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multistate cannabis company Shango has been named to the "Cannabis 50" List published by MGO (Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP), one of the fastest-growing professional services firms in the U.S.
MGO's 2nd annual Cannabis 50 list highlights companies, organizations and individuals that had a positive impact on the U.S. cannabis and hemp industries in 2020. MGO is a leader in accounting, tax, audit and advisory solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries.
"From a global health crisis and subsequent economic fallout, to cannabis being deemed 'essential' in a pandemic and the sweeping public support for legalization during the election, cannabis and hemp investors, operators and advocates endured great challenges but also made great strides forward, during 2020," says Scott Hammon, head of MGO's Cannabis Practice. "The Cannabis 50 is our way of recognizing those who are reshaping and inspiring the growth and success of the cannabis industry. We honor individuals and organizations who overcame obstacles to make progress during a transformative year."
Other notables on this year's list were Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Willie Nelson, Jay-Z, Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, Leafly and Ocean Spray.
"In watching operators within the Cannabis industry navigate their growth, I think Shango has really stayed true to their vision. They value quality and their people, and put them first, while also being socially responsible within the communities they serve," says Francisco Colon, CPA and partner of MGO's Cannabis Practice.
Shango CEO Brandon Rexroad said, "This is a great honor from a prestigious organization. We are thrilled to be cited as one of the best cannabis companies in the country."
Honorees on the Cannabis 50 list appear in MGO's "Cannabis 50 Impact Review," and will be featured in expanded interviews and additional content, webinars and panels that will be rolled out throughout 2021.
The MGO honor included the following, "Shango takes a "community first" approach to their Corporate Social Responsibility program by adopting local causes and performs activations directly within their market areas. Each retail/dispensary location adopts their local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post and does direct fund-raising and charitable events. They've also partnered closely with Veterans Village in Las Vegas, raising funds and non-perishable food and clothing items. They are proactive advocates for Breast Cancer Awareness. They have a long-running "pink purchases" event in October that supports local charities like Ink Ribbon in Las Vegas, and they sponsor a breast cancer awareness radio show in Oregon for Breast Friends. Shango Moreno Valley is actively working within their community and have committed to monthly food drives of non-perishable food as well as fresh produce they receive from local farmers to help Unity of Faith Food Pantry along with the Salvation Army's Adopt a Family Program.
Specific criteria for making the list were not disclosed.
The Cannabis 50 is free to download at http://www.cannabis50.com.
2020 Cannabis 50 honorees include (In Alphabetical Order): 4Front Ventures, Aphria, Inc., AYR Strategies, BDS Analytics, Benzinga, CANN, Cannabis Certification Council, Columbia Care, Curaleaf, Curio Wellness, Dentons, Dr. Lawrence Smart, Drug Policy Alliance, Dutchie, East West Bank, Fox Rothschild, Gotham Green Partners, Green Thumb Industries, Grown In, Innovative Industrial Properties, Intrinsic Capital, Jay-Z, Just Live, Last Prisoner Project, LeafLink Financial, Leafly, Martha Stewart, Michele Roberts, Mitch Meyers (BeLeaf Medical), Morris Beegle (We Are For Better Alternatives), Nancy Whiteman (Wana Brands), Nasir "Nas" Jones (Smoke: Marijuana + Black America), National Cannabis Risk Management Association, NCIA, NewTropic, Ocean Spray, Sana Packaging, Shango, Snoop Dogg, Social Club TV, Solar Therapeutics, SPACs, Stiiizy, THC Design, The Voting Public, Uncle Bud's, Verano Holdings, Viridian Capital, Willie Nelson and Wyld.
About MGO LLP
One of the top 100 CPA firms in the country, MGO has a 30-year history of providing trusted accounting, tax, audit and advisory services to many leading public corporations, private companies and government agencies. MGO was one of the first national accounting firms to develop and provide targeted accounting and advisory services to the cannabis and hemp industries. Today, MGO provides industry-leading experience and a suite of proven solutions to help operators, regulators and institutional investors navigate the complexities of the cannabis and hemp industries. or information about MGO, contact Lorna Donohoe; ldonohoe@mgocpa.com.
About Shango
Shango is an established, vertically integrated cannabis brand offering a full range of award-winning products, including flower, extracts and cannabis-infused edibles, in Oregon, California, Nevada and Michigan. Shango has full-service recreational and medical cannabis stores in Portland, OR, Moreno Valley, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and Lapeer and Bay City, MI. In Q2 2021, Shango Michigan will add a third provisioning center, as well as two extraction facilities, a commercial kitchen and an indoor cultivation facility in Hazel Park. The company will soon open a state-of-the-art cannabis distribution operation in Southern California. Shango Missouri will soon open two stores in Springfield and one in Joplin.
A recognized leader in the cannabis industry, Shango sets the standards for product quality, consistency and business conduct. Global Health & Pharma named Shango the Best Multi-State Medical Cannabis Dispensary in the U.S. in its 2020 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. Macias Gini & O'Connell named Shango to its 2021 Cannabis 50 list, recognizing companies that are reshaping and inspiring the continued growth of the cannabis and hemp industries. Shango is committed to cannabis education and is a fierce advocate of the safe and responsible use of cannabis products. For more information, go to http://www.goshango.com.
