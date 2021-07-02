SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shango is ready to show Springfield how medical cannabis is done. The award-winning, multi-state cannabis brand opened its first Springfield dispensary in the Parkcrest Center at 3903 S. Campbell Ave. on Thursday, July 1st. Shango Springfield is the second Shango medical dispensary now open in the state of Missouri.
Seniors, active military and Veterans will get a 10 percent discount every day.
"We want to show Springfield how we do business and how we treat our customers," says Shango CEO Brandon Rexroad. "Our goal is to make Shango Springfield in the Parkcrest Center the best dispensary in the city and set the standard for excellence throughout Missouri."
Rexroad added that Shango Springfield will soon open a second location in the Plaza Center on Glenstone in Springfield, as well as a cannabis manufacturing facility in Stockton, Missouri, later this year.
Shango is one of the largest cannabis license holders in the United States and has earned numerous national and international accolades for its high-quality products, community partnerships and corporate philanthropy.
Nancy Price, President and CEO of Shango Springfield says, "Shango believes in building strong relationships with our customers, our neighbors and the communities we call home. And we'll work hard to make significant, ongoing, positive contributions to the economic, social and cultural life of Springfield. We are majority locally owned and staffed, and Shango provides us with great nationally recognized expertise and experience.
Shango Springfield's regular dispensary hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm.
The phone number is (417) 986-3903. For more information, visit the Shango Missouri at Parkcrest location page at http://www.goshango.com.
About Shango
Shango is a well established vertically integrated cannabis brand offering a full range of award-winning products, including flower, extracts, concentrates and cannabis-infused edibles. The company has operations in Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, California, Michigan and Missouri.
The Shango brand has full-service recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Moreno Valley, California; Lapeer, Bay City and Hazel Park, Michigan, and medical dispensaries in Joplin and Springfield, Missouri. The company will soon open a second dispensary in Springfield. Shango is building two extraction facilities, a commercial kitchen and an indoor cultivation facility in Michigan, as well as a cannabis manufacturing facility in Missouri. Shango also operates a state-of-the-art cannabis distribution operation in Southern California.
A recognized leader in the cannabis industry, Shango sets the standards for product quality, consistency and business conduct. Global Health & Pharma named Shango the Best Multi-State Medical Cannabis Dispensary in the U.S. in its 2020 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. Macias Gini & O'Connell named Shango to its 2021 Cannabis 50 list, recognizing companies that are reshaping and inspiring the continued growth of the cannabis and hemp industries. Shango is committed to cannabis education and is a fierce advocate of the safe and responsible use of cannabis products. For more information, visit http://www.goshango.com.
