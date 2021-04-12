JOPLIN, Mo., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shango is ready to show Joplin and the State of Missouri how medical cannabis is done. The award-winning, multi-state cannabis brand will open its first Missouri medical dispensary at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, the international cannabis holiday known as "420."
All customers will receive a special 25 percent discount on all medical cannabis products through Sunday, April 25. Seniors, Active Military and Veterans will get a 10 percent discount every day.
"This is a huge opportunity for Shango to show Joplin and Missouri how we do business and how we treat our customers," says Shango Worldwide Founder/CEO Brandon Rexroad. "We're looking forward to making Shango Joplin one of the best medical cannabis dispensaries in the State."
Rexroad added that Shango plans to open two more dispensary locations in Springfield, MO, and a medical cannabis manufacturing facility in Stockton, MO later this year.
Shango is one of the largest cannabis license holders in the United States and has earned numerous national and international accolades for cannabis excellence, community partnership and corporate philanthropy.
Nancy Price, President and CEO of Shango Missouri says, "We're all about building strong relationships with our patients and the entire Joplin community, and making a positive impact on the place we call home and the people who are our neighbors. We want to make an important and ongoing contribution to economic and social life of this city."
Shango Joplin is located at 2401 E. 32nd St., Suite 8, in the Professional Center. Regular dispensary hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Phone number is (417) 385-1515. For more information, visit the Joplin location page at http://www.goshango.com.
About Shango
Shango is an established vertically integrated cannabis brand offering a full range of award-winning products, including flower, extracts and cannabis-infused edibles. The company has operations in Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, California, Michigan and Missouri.
The Shango brand has multiple full-service recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Moreno Valley, California; and Lapeer, Bay City and Hazel Park, Michigan. Shango Michigan also is building two extraction facilities, a commercial kitchen and an indoor cultivation facility. The company will soon open dispensaries in Springfield, Missouri. Shango also operates a state-of-the-art cannabis distribution operation in Southern California.
A recognized leader in the cannabis industry, Shango sets the standards for product quality, consistency and business conduct. Global Health & Pharma named Shango the Best Multi-State Medical Cannabis Dispensary in the U.S. in its 2020 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. Macias Gini & O'Connell named Shango to its 2021 Cannabis 50 list, recognizing companies that are reshaping and inspiring the continued growth of the cannabis and hemp industries. Shango is committed to cannabis education and is a fierce advocate of the safe and responsible use of cannabis products. For more information, visit http://www.goshango.com.
