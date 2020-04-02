ATLANTA, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the public launch of a national survey it developed in partnership with Dr. Sandro Galea, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health, to better understand community well-being and behavior change during the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoted in collaboration with Publicis Health Media (PHM), Sharecare's "Flatten the Curve" survey has already been completed by 10,000 respondents and is the latest among numerous tools and resources the digital health company has developed to better inform Americans about the pandemic and empower them to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"Flatten the Curve" is a short online survey focused on understanding the impact of COVID-19 on both individuals and populations, including risk tied to COVID-19 transmission, adherence to policies and mandates, and changes in well-being across financial and physical resilience, social and community context, and everyday purpose. By examining all aspects of personal well-being – from exposure and anxiety to retirement planning – Sharecare aims to empower people to take an active role in both preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and caring for their own well-being as they cope with the impact of the pandemic.
Dr. Galea said, "By understanding the pandemic's impact on individual and community well-being, people and organizations across industries will be empowered to support one another as we all adjust to our 'new normal,' while also becoming better equipped to respond to public health challenges with greater accuracy, speed and effectiveness in the future."
Upon completion, participants are shown a summary of their responses alongside real-time cumulative survey results to see how their behaviors and feelings compare to others across the nation. Additionally, they are presented with a collection of resources, tools and practical information from Sharecare to help them manage their risk of COVID-19, as well as other challenges presented by the pandemic, including anxiety, financial stress, and higher levels of sedentary behavior, among others.
Based on its commitment to data-driven product development and a vision grounded in community-driven care, Sharecare aims to promote better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on populations around the U.S., and will report on survey insights as statistically significant data emerges. Sharecare also will overlay the insights with ongoing analyses of the five elements of well-being – purpose, financial, social, community and physical – and their impact on health outcomes across the country through the Community Well-Being Index, which Sharecare first launched in partnership with Boston University at PHM's HealthFront event in July 2019.
As a trusted source for health information, Sharecare continues to deliver relevant and timely content through its platform to help people on their health journeys, which are rapidly changing every day in the face of COVID-19. To access Sharecare's resources for COVID-19 preparedness, awareness and prevention, visit sharecare.com/covid19 or download the free Sharecare app on the App Store and Google Play.
