(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

 By Sharecare

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and CEO, and Justin Ferrero, president and CFO, will participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, including a presentation on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. E.T. The webcast link will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:

Jen Martin Hall

jen@sharecare.com

Investor Relations:

Bob East

SharecareIR@westwicke.com  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-participate-in-41st-annual-canaccord-genuity-growth-conference-301340942.html

SOURCE Sharecare

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.