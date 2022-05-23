(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

Presentation will be at 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 24

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced revised timing for its participation in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference. Due to a change in scheduling, Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO, will now represent the company in a presentation and fireside chat on Tuesday, May 24 at 12:15 p.m. ET.  

Links for the simultaneous webcast and related presentation materials will be available at investors.sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Investor Relations:

Evan Smith, CFA

evan.smith@sharecare.com 

Media Relations:

Jen Martin Hall

jen@sharecare.com 

