Weather Alert

NJZ007>010-PAZ060>062-103-105-180730- /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0011.201018T0500Z-201018T1200Z/ Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 226 PM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Northampton, Lehigh, Berks, Upper Bucks and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$