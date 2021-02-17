SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShareMy.Health, a leading healthcare cloud platform, has joined with Fern, one of the largest event and production contractors in North America, to deploy its all-new digital health passport app and private vaccine registry—Fern HealthCheck—to ease the safe return to work for thousands of employees and contractors, as well as participants of live events and in-person conferences, across the United States.
Fern HealthCheck, powered by ShareMy.Health, gives event participants an increased level of safety and comfort as they return to face-to-face experiences. ShareMy.Health has helped professional sports leagues, Olympic teams, universities, and live events operate safely as well as helped employers globally get employees back to work safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key benefits of Fern HealthCheck include:
- Digital Health Passport allowing individuals to control who sees their health status and for how long
- Vaccine credentials sharing and digital management
- COVID-19 testing with verification and certification
- Event organizers manage health and safety of event staff, attendees and exhibitors with analytics and dashboard reporting
- Interoperability with industry and government registration and mobile app solutions in a HIPAA-compliant manner
"The long wait to return safely and responsibly to in-person conferences and live events is almost over," said Galen Murdock, founder and CEO of ShareMy.Health. "As the vaccines have been rolling out, the technology has caught up—right on your smartphone with Fern HealthCheck, powered by ShareMy.Health. We couldn't be more excited."
The ShareMy.Health-Fern partnership brings together the leading healthcare cloud platform with the experience and reach of giant service provider Fern that includes more than 1,400 trade shows and hundreds of corporate events across North America.
"One of the industry's first steps in getting attendees back to in-person events is making them feel comfortable with and confident in the safety protocols that organizers are putting in place," said Jim Kelley, Vice President, Marketing & Industry Relations for Fern. "The enhancements to the health passport component of Fern HealthCheck makes the testing and vaccine credential experience easy and transparent in a way that we expect will help ease the mindset of attendees and exhibitors as they can begin returning to trade shows and events."
ShareMy.Health's latest functionality includes vaccine management with electronic consent capture to securely share immunization credentials. The platform captures details such as date of vaccination, manufacturer, lot number, location, and the vaccine administrator. Event organizers can also test any attendees. The tests—saliva-based, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests—are shipped directly to home or office, overnighted to ShareMy.Health's CLIA-certified labs for priority processing, and instantly paired with on-site, rapid antigen testing.
Originally founded in 2018 to help homeless shelters in New York access critical health and medical record data, ShareMy.Health saw a need in the spring of 2020 to get college campuses back open in time for fall and winter classes. Starting with higher education, the company quickly pivoted to community-based organizations, sporting events, the travel industry, and the corporate world.
For more information about the commercially available ShareMy.Health platform, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit http://www.sharemy.health.
About ShareMy.Health
ShareMy.Health helps organizations get back to work, school and live events by empowering individuals to share their health credentials with those they trust. ShareMy.Health's secure healthcare cloud platform ensures safe transactions through a digital health passport that verifies immunizations and FDA-authorized test results on any mobile device. ShareMy.Health safeguards each person's privacy while fueling business for hundreds of employers, schools and professional sports leagues. Visit http://www.sharemy.health
About Fern
Fern (http://www.fernexpo.com) is a leading national marketing support and trade show services provider that delivers unmatched customer service, best-in-class creativity and innovative solutions for exhibitors and large-scale events. Fern is among the top three face-to-face event service providers in North America serving more than 1,400 events annually, including many top 100 shows and dozens of Fortune 500 companies.
