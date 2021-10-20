SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, a new startup, ShareWell, launches to become an online home for peer support to ensure everyone across the globe has access to make mental health a priority. ShareWell is rooted in the power of peer-led support for people to connect, share, and support each other one conversation at a time.
Peer support is a proven healing modality as studies show those who participate in a peer support group report an increase in overall quality of life and experience significantly higher levels of hopefulness and connection to society. This is ever more relevant now as so many people have experienced distress and isolation due to the global pandemic. The CDC reports that since the outbreak of Covid-19, the percentage of Americans that report anxiety or depressive symptoms has skyrocketed from 11% in 2019 to 42% today.
ShareWell addresses the mental health crisis by providing a peer-to-peer marketplace for wellness that empowers anyone to start or join a conversation led by someone who shares a common life experience. The website launches today to offer access to daily free online video support groups on topics including emotional abuse, anxiety, depression, Covid-19, addiction, sexual identity and more.
One of ShareWell's earliest community members says this about her experience: "I came to Sharewell with a broken heart and a broken spirit. Each time I joined a ShareWell session I felt myself get stronger. I could not have gained the strength that I feel now without the power of peer support from Sharewell."
ShareWell was founded by CeCe Cheng after experiencing first-hand the power of peer support. On her healing journey from an emotionally abusive relationship, she realized that what was most helpful to her was talking with people who had undergone a similar experience. Peer support provided her with a safe space to share without facing judgement and made her realize she was not alone.
"We are facing a mental health crisis and yet we have overlooked a solution that is truly scalable and affordable," says CeCe. "Peer support is proven to work and should be made easily accessible to everyone. ShareWell aims to be the world's first online home for peer support and we are starting by offering free sessions to anyone in need."
How ShareWell Works:
- Members may join or create a peer support session
- Each peer support session is an online group video conversation led by someone with personal experience of the topic
- All participants share the same lived experience, no observers or allies
- Sessions last anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours
- Group sizes range from small (3-8 people) to medium (8-20 people)
About ShareWell
ShareWell is your home for peer support. We believe in the power of conversation to not only heal, but motivate, inspire and transform. On ShareWell, there are no power dynamics and no hierarchy: everyone is on equal footing. We are the first peer-to-peer marketplace in wellness, empowering anyone to start or join a conversation led by someone who shares a common life experience. We currently offer daily free online support groups on a large variety of topics. Try a session today at http://www.sharewellnow.com.
About CeCe Cheng
CeCe Cheng is ShareWell's Founder & CEO. She is a former venture capitalist and startup executive. CeCe was on the founding team of Makers Fund and served on the investment team at First Round where she co-founded Dorm Room Fund, a peer-to-peer pre-seed fund investing in student entrepreneurs. She previously led marketing at Qwiki, a media startup acquired by Yahoo!, and partnerships at Andela, a global talent marketplace. CeCe is a Chinese immigrant from Shanghai who grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She holds a B.A. from Princeton University.
