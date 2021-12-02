WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NightCap (https://nightcapit.com/), the company behind the popular drink spiking prevention scrunchie, is proud to announce today's launch of a brand new drink spiking prevention keychain just in time for the holiday season.
Much like the company's flagship scrunchie product, the NightCap drink spiking prevention keychain is a pragmatic solution designed to help prevent vulnerable individuals from being victims of drink spiking at bars, clubs, parties, and other events. The keychain features a convenient nylon/spandex material that allows the cover to stretch to fit most cups and glasses. In addition to preventing pills and powders from being dropped into a drink, it can also keep bugs, debris, and other particles out as well.
NightCap is reusable, ultra-convenient, and sleek. Simply slip it into a purse, place it in your pocket, or store it alongside your car keys on an existing keychain for easy access no matter where you are.
The NightCap drink spiking prevention keychain can be purchased on the company's website (https://nightcapit.com/), as well as by searching for the NightCap store on Amazon. Not only is it the perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season, but it's also an overall great gift for college students, young adults, and loved ones you want to help keep safe.
NightCap was invented by then 16-year-old Shirah Benarde from West Palm Beach, Florida. The idea came to her in a dream one night after hearing about the horrors of drink spiking from friends who experienced it after going off to college. Determined to come up with a practical and convenient solution to this problem, Shirah got to work. Her initial prototype was made from a pair of pantyhose that was cut and attached to a scrunchie.
Her brother, then 21-year-old Michael Benarde, returned from college for the summer and saw the prototype sitting in their kitchen. Familiar with the prevalent problem of drink spiking on his college campus, he knew the product had potential to be adopted at scale. Together, they spent six months working to bring the concept to market.
On February 5, 2021 (Season 12, Episode 12), NightCap was featured on ABC's hit television series Shark Tank. Shirah and Michael struck one of fastest deals in Shark Tank history with entrepreneur and inventor Lori Greiner.
"We've loved growing this product because we know that for every Nightcap we ship out, we are helping to keep someone safe by empowering them with a tool to protect themselves," Shirah says. "It is so fulfilling to know how much this product means to our customers."
Since launching, NightCap has won a long list of awards, including FSU's Turkey Tank, Florida State University's InNOLEvation Challenge, Tallahassee Startup Week's Annual Pitch Competition, and FSU's Jim Moran Micro Grant. The brand has also been featured on the Fox Business Network and in USA Today, among a number of other media outlets.
The NightCap drink spiking prevention scrunchie and drink spiking prevention keychain can be purchased directly from the NightCap website (https://nightcapit.com/) or from Amazon.
About NightCap
