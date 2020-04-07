SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Fluidics®, LLC, a private medical device company whose innovative Operative Armour® System leads the way in open surgery closure efficiency and safety, announced the acquisition of neoClose®, a laparoscopic and robotic port site closure technology from neoSurgical, LTD.
"This is a significant step to enhance Sharp Fluidics' product portfolio," said Doug Rimer, President, Sharp Fluidics, LLC. "We strive to introduce innovative thinking to surgical closure, and neoClose is highly complementary to our Operative Armour System. With Operative Armour, clinicians can self-dispense and self-secure their own suture needles in open surgery closures without scrub tech assistance, dramatically improving workflow efficiency while minimizing exposure to contaminated suture needles. neoClose enables us to now offer an extremely elegant and user-friendly, needle-less approach to perform safer, more efficient closure of minimally invasive surgeries."
neoClose® brings a simple, intuitive and reliable solution to assist the surgeon in closing port site defects, up to 3cm, following laparoscopic and robotic abdominal surgery. By utilizing bio-absorbable anchors with a pre-attached suture, neoClose® is changing the standard of care in port site closure. neoClose® is faster, safer, and provides less port site pain than the standard practice of closing port sites.
"With the acquisition of neoClose, Sharp Fluidics has expanded its product offerings beyond traditional open surgery, now providing a faster and safer surgical closure option for clinicians performing minimally invasive and robotic surgery," said Mark Froimson, MD, MBA, Orthopedic Surgeon and Past President of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. "neoClose and Operative Armour reduce OR surgical times and improve OR staff safety, two of the most important initiatives that many leading hospitals have prioritized."
About Sharp Fluidics®, LLC
Sharp Fluidics®, LLC a San Francisco Bay Area based surgical device company is a leader in development and marketing of innovative medical technologies and devices to improve surgical closure efficiency and safety. For more information on Sharp Fluidics, visit the Company's Web site at www.sharpfluidics.com.
