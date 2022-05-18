Cause marketing partnership earns Silver from Engage for Good in Consumer-Activated Corporate Donation category
DALTON, Ga., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) and the Shaw Cushion Program for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have been named the 2022 Halo Award Silver winner in the Consumer Activated Corporate Donation category by Engage for Good.
For every square yard of cushion sold through the program, 18 cents is donated directly to St. Jude - nine cents from Shaw that's matched by the retailer when the consumer upgrades their cushion purchase. Since 2013, the program has been extremely successful, amounting to more than $7 million in donations to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®
"As we celebrate our 10-year partnership with St. Jude, it is humbling to be recognized alongside the research hospital by Engage for Good," said Jon England, Shaw's vice president of enterprise accessories. "Thanks to the continued support of our retail partners, we have been able to take this program to new heights year after year, even engaging homeowners in the life-changing purpose behind these products. On behalf of all of Shaw, we are incredibly honored to be recognized as a 2022 Halo Award winner."
The Halo Awards are North America's highest honor for corporate social impact initiatives that showcase outstanding consumer engagement or employee engagement efforts. This marks the 20th year that Engage for Good has rewarded businesses and nonprofits with Halo Awards for doing well by doing good. A total of 20 category awards were given out to programs judged as the best corporate social impact campaigns of 2021 at the Engage for Good Conference in Atlanta, Ga. on May 18, 2022.
"With the world facing such enormous manmade and natural crises, Halo Award-winning campaigns remind us of the tremendous positive impact companies can have in combatting societal problems," said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel.
To learn more about Shaw's Cushion for St. Jude Program, along with the many other ways Shaw supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, visit shawfloors.com/stjude.
ABOUT SHAW
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are more than 20,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.
Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit http://www.shawinc.com.
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.
St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
ABOUT ENGAGE FOR GOOD
Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, is a professional development organization that helps corporate social impact leaders at businesses and nonprofits access the resources and community they need in order to build a better world and the bottom line. While best known for its annual conference and the Halo Awards, Engage for Good provides year-round resources, trainings and events to help corporate social impact professionals advance their careers, campaigns and organizations. A wealth of information on cause marketing, corporate social impact programs and Engage for Good's offerings can be found at http://www.engageforgood.com
# # #
Media Contact
Meagan Scott, Shaw Industries, 7065322211, meagan.scott@shawinc.com
SOURCE Shaw Industries