SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance proudly announces that Shawna Eury, Division Vice President for Florida and an Ally since 2009, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Women in DSO®. Founded in 2020, Women in DSO® is the official nonprofit organization supporting the empowerment and growth of women leaders in dental support organizations. The group's mission is to highlight and support contributions of women in dental support organizations and to provide a platform to advance women in leadership.
Shawna began her career with DCA in 2009 as a Patient Service Representative, and today oversees eighty practices and leads seven regional managers in the state of Florida. Shawna consistently focuses on collaborating with the field and offering guidance to empower the team to continue to strive for success.
"I am very honored to have been chosen to help women move forward in leadership positions," shared Shawna. "This will afford women the opportunity to better understand how to go about developing their own leadership skills thus allowing them the opportunity to advance."
"I am very honored to have been chosen to help women move forward in leadership positions," shared Shawna. "This will afford women the opportunity to better understand how to go about developing their own leadership skills thus allowing them the opportunity to advance."

Considering Shawna's journey, it is no surprise she has a passion for unleashing career potential and nurturing continued growth of team members wanting to move to the next level. "Shawna exemplifies DCA's values and her rise through the field organization is inspiring – she has truly Unleashed her Potential," said James Nick, Chief Revenue Officer and Chair of DCA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. "We are proud to have her on the leadership team and representing Dental Care Alliance on the board of this important industry organization. I am confident she will help drive success and development of women leaders at DCA and across the industry."
Dental Care Alliance previously announced that they have joined the Women in DSO® organization as a founding group member. Founding members, partners and progressive DSOs will join Women in DSO® this March 9-11, 2022 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for the inaugural event. To learn more visit https://womenindso.org/official-launch-event.
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 360 allied practices with more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 115 brand names.
