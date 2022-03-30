Program has raised over $7 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2013
DALTON, Ga., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) has been named an award finalist in the Consumer-Activated Corporate Donation category of the 2022 Halo Awards for its St. Jude Cushion collection benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Hosted by Engage for Good, the Halo Awards are North America's highest honor for corporate social impact initiatives that showcase outstanding consumer engagement or employee engagement efforts.
"Our St. Jude Cushion collection offers a compelling story that goes beyond the product's performance, empowering consumers to take part in the research hospital's life-saving mission of ending childhood cancer," explains Jon England, Shaw's vice president of enterprise accessories. "Thanks to our retailers, this program has raised over $1 million in donations last year alone, and more than $7 million since it began in 2013. We're honored to be an award finalist alongside St. Jude, especially as we celebrate our 10-year partnership."
Forty campaigns were announced as finalists in 10 Halo Award categories, and Shaw is the only flooring manufacturer to make the list. The winners of the 2022 Halo Awards will be announced on May 18 at the Engage for Good Conference in Atlanta.
ABOUT SHAW
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are more than 20,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.
Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit http://www.shawinc.com.
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.
St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
Media Contact
Amanda Steele, Shaw Industries, 706.532.2211, amanda.steele@shawinc.com
SOURCE Shaw Industries