NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shearwater Health, a global leader in clinical process outsourcing solutions, today announced the creation of a Life Sciences Advisory Board to guide and support growth in new markets, deepening Shearwater's role as a trusted partner in healthcare solutions.
"I am thrilled to announce the formation of our strategic advisory board. The unmatched experience of this group leaves Shearwater Health's Life Sciences team well positioned to execute our mission to support organizations deliver faster and provide more accessible therapies to patients everywhere. I could not think of a stronger group of leaders to work alongside on this journey." Kari Delahunty, president, Life Sciences & co-chair of the Strategic Advisory Board.
The Life Sciences Strategic Advisory Board includes industry leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and decades of real-world, enterprise experience to the team:
- Andrew Aromando, M.A.
- Patrick Jordan, M.A., MBA
- Kevin Keim, Ph.D., MSc
- Katherine Stultz
- Judy Swilley, Ph.D. (co-chair)
These additions to the advisory board are a direct reflection of the company's long-term history of delivering high-quality solutions. "The experience this group brings is invaluable and marks yet another critical inflection point for Shearwater Health. We thoughtfully curated this board to include industry experts whose collective experience ensures we have the guidance needed to navigate a dynamic and complex market." Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer.
The board includes distinguished industry leaders whose focus will be to shape strategy and go-to-market priorities in collaboration with the Life Sciences Executive Leadership team.
About Shearwater Health
Because of a shortage of clinicians, it's difficult to scale healthcare organizations. Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams. From bedside to back-office, there are over 4,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world.
Shearwater's high-quality employees support product development and commercialization processes in four key areas. Our established processes, clinical expertise, and quality focus drives trusted delivery. With our support, life sciences organizations can deliver faster, more accessible therapies to patients everywhere.
