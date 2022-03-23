LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shell Avenue, a private therapeutic recovery and personal transformation center is expanding its operations. The spiritual growth incubator, known for curated personal growth consulting and addiction-recovery sober living, has retained the consultancy of Benjamin Leyland to provide round-the-clock residential recovery coaching and program management.
Founded in 2001 by Sean McFarland, Shell has helped thousands of individuals, couples and families overcome their struggles, confront their demons, and transform their lives. With the pandemic mental health and opioid crisis at a peak, Shell has identified the need for more hands on deck to provide the level of individualized, concierge care that makes it such a sought out service.
"We like to think of Shell as a house of miracles. A lot of magic happens here and our healing touches a lot of lives. We need more people to continue that mission, which is where Benjamin comes in," says Shell founder and CEO, Sean McFarland.
Benjamin Leyland, an Oxford University graduate with a degree in Theology and a Masters in International Human Rights Law, brings enormous intellectual, emotional and spiritual range to a profession which confronts very entrenched personalities with corrosively limiting beliefs. He has faced and overcome serious challenges: congenital club feet, the very public suicide of his mother in 2014 and a crippling alcohol and substance addiction didn't prevent him from emerging from darkness into light, and now his purpose is aligned with helping others overcome their demons.
"Benjamin is a very special human, with extensive experience in substance and process addiction recovery, LGBTQ+ identity issues, suicide prevention and intervention. His own personal story is one of triumph over serious adversity and he has a wellspring of charisma and compassion that makes him the only person in my professional career I have met who seems qualified to join me in my work at Shell," continues Sean McFarland.
Between Sean McFarland and Benjamin Leyland, Shell is able to offer over 100 people a week highly personalized help in optimizing their lifestyles and exceeding their goals, as well as providing a home to a niche community of sober living residents.
About Shell Avenue:
Shell Avenue is a private therapeutic recovery center offering a variety of boutique services ranging from sober living for substance and process addictions, personal growth, executive and corporate coaching, crisis management, and court liaison services, as well as individual, family, and couples therapy.
