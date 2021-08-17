SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShelterBox is sending an assessment team to the Dominican Republic after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks in Haiti. Buildings have been flattened. Hospitals already under strain from COVID-19 are overwhelmed.
Overnight, earthquake survivors were hit by Tropical Depression Grace, which brought with it nearly 10 in of rain that could trigger flooding and deadly mudslides. Many face these conditions with no roof over their heads. Existing rescue efforts could be severely affected.
The ShelterBox team will work with fellow humanitarians to assess damage reports, understand from communities what they need, and work on the challenging logistics of delivering aid to areas where buildings have been reduced to rubble.
This will be the first time a ShelterBox team has deployed since the coronavirus crisis severely restricted international travel in early 2020.
Early reports show that almost 80,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged – but search and rescue is the priority right now, so damage reports will soar in the coming days and weeks.
ShelterBox have responded several times to Haiti, including in the aftermath of the catastrophic 2010 earthquake. The charity will be using everything it has learned, and its close partnership with Rotary International, to forge local connections and make sure the right emergency shelter reaches communities when they need it.
Topic: ShelterBox is working to understand the full extent of the damage cause by Saturday's quakes. We think there will be significant need for emergency shelter and are sending an assessment team and will respond if needed with aid we have prepositioned in Panama. We are currently working on plans for the logistical and access challenges of working in an area where buildings have been reduced to rubble and where COVID-19 vaccinations rates are low.
Haiti is extremely politically turbulent, and Saturday's earthquake comes amid a political crisis in the country following the assassination of its president last month. Tropical Storm Grace could also impact Haiti on Monday and Tuesday – bringing heavy rains to the region and potentially affecting search and rescue efforts.
Major Points
- ShelterBox has significant experience working in the region. We have worked in Haiti five times including in 2010 after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake devastated the country, when 200,000 people lost their lives and 5 million people lost their homes.
- In 2010, ShelterBox provided shelter for 28,000 families (140,000 people) – our biggest response to date.
- Our most recent response in Haiti was in 2016 following Hurricane Matthew. We worked in Les Cayes which is near to the epicenter of this most recent quake.
- Haiti is extremely politically turbulent, and Saturday's earthquake comes amid a political crisis in the country following the assassination of its president last month.
About ShelterBox
ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and other essential items to families who have lost their homes to disasters or conflict. In April 2021, ShelterBox surpassed providing support to two million people since 2000, responding to more than 300 disasters in nearly 100 countries. ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, tsunamis, or conflict by delivering boxes of essential shelter, aid, and other life-saving supplies. Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival. The organization was nominated for a distinguished Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 and 2019.
