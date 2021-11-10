SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In what was their most successful virtual fundraising event to date, Santa Barbara-based international disaster relief organization ShelterBox USA raised more than $600,000 at their annual virtual benefit "An Evening to Experience ShelterBox" held November 4, 2021. More than 350 people attended the live-streamed event which was broadcast internationally from the ShelterBox USA headquarters in Santa Barbara, CA.
"We are inspired by the incredible support from across Santa Barbara and the nation from people wanting to help families displaced by disaster and crisis situations," said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. "For many of the guests participating in the live-streamed event, it was their first time learning about the global humanitarian relief efforts of ShelterBox. We are humbled by the generosity and outpouring of charitable support for this lifesaving mission."
The immersive experience into disaster response work of ShelterBox featured a virtual tour of the ShelterBox family relief tent, which a family up to ten will live in for a period of weeks to months after losing their home in an emergency. In addition to the tent demonstration, the organization highlighted the critical tools and supplies they provide to set up a household in an emergency, including water purification, solar lanterns, cooking equipment and critically needed hygiene supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
ShelterBox Response Team (SRT) members who have responded to disasters around the world shared deployment stories of the impact ShelterBox aid has on the lives of people who have lost everything after disaster, including in the aftermath of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti in August 2021.
The evening's festivities ramped up when a generous donor spontaneously announced a matching gift of $250,000 if the original goal of $250,000 was reached by the end of the event. In total and with the support of hundreds of individuals, Rotarians, and Foundation support, the night raised more than $600,000 to provide up to 6,000 displaced families with the life-saving emergency shelter and household supplies needed to survive after disaster.
During the event, ShelterBox honored the Dale and Edna Walsh (DEW) Foundation with the 2021 Global Humanitarian Service Award for their extraordinary philanthropic efforts to tackle some of the biggest issues facing the world. This includes the DEW Foundation's longtime support of ShelterBox and its work in the Syrian refugee crisis. In 2020, DEW Foundation provided hundreds of displaced Syrian families with shelter and basic household items including shelter kits, blankets, and winter clothing to help them survive the cold winter months.
Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/0tyVyBZj-rA
About ShelterBox
ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and life-saving supplies to communities overwhelmed by disaster. Since 2000, ShelterBox has provided shelter, warmth, and dignity following more than 300 disasters across 100 countries, sheltering over 2.2 million people and counting. ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, tsunamis, or conflict by delivering boxes of essential shelter, aid, and other critically needed supplies. Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival.
ShelterBox was nominated in 2018 and in 2019 for the Nobel Peace Prize for its work in some of the world's most extreme conflict zones. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, California.
To learn how to volunteer, fundraise, or to make a donation to ShelterBox USA, visit http://www.shelterboxusa.org. Legacy giving and corporate giving options are available as well. ShelterBox USA is a 4-Star rated charity by Charity Navigator and has Platinum status from GuideStar.
ShelterBox is the official Project Partner in disaster response of Rotary International. Rotarians are often the first point of contact for the ShelterBox Response Team when they arrive in a country that has been devastated by a disaster. They also help in fundraising and volunteer projects. ShelterBox is a registered charity independent of Rotary International and the Rotary Foundation. Tax-deductible donations to the organization can be made at http://www.ShelterBoxUSA.org or by calling (805) 608 – 2400.
