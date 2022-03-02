SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global disaster relief organization ShelterBox USA will hold a virtual panel discussion on International Women's Day next Tuesday, March 8, on female leadership in the face of climate change.
Women are disproportionately affected by climate change. Eighty percent of those displaced by climate-related disasters are women and girls, according to the U.N., and they are also often the first responders during disasters.
ShelterBox USA's 5th Annual International Women's Day Panel will focus on what women leaders from Patagonia, African Women Rising, and Rotary International are doing to create a sustainable impact and empower the next generation to address the climate crisis.
The panel follows the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report this week that found widespread impacts around the globe -- including millions forced from their homes by climate change-fueled extreme weather -- and warns those numbers will increase unless more action is taken by leaders.
WHAT:
ShelterBox USA's 5th International Women's Day Panel.
WHO:
Kerri Murray, President, ShelterBox USA
Jennifer Jones, President Elect, Rotary International
Corley Kenna, Head of Communications and Policy, Patagonia
Linda Eckerbom Cole, Executive Director and Founder, African Women Rising
WHERE:
Online. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2486286482423899661
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 8 at Noon PT.
For more information, please visit our website here: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/internationalwomensday/
About ShelterBox
ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and other essential items to families who have lost their homes to disasters or conflict. In April 2021, ShelterBox surpassed providing support to two million people since 2000, responding to more than 300 disasters in nearly 100 countries. ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, tsunamis, or conflict by delivering boxes of essential shelter, aid, and other life-saving supplies. Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival. The organization was nominated for a distinguished Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 and 2019. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, California.
