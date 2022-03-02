SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global disaster relief organization ShelterBox USA will hold a virtual panel discussion on International Women's Day next Tuesday, March 8, on female leadership in the face of climate change.

Women are disproportionately affected by climate change. Eighty percent of those displaced by climate-related disasters are women and girls, according to the U.N., and they are also often the first responders during disasters.

ShelterBox USA's 5th Annual International Women's Day Panel will focus on what women leaders from Patagonia, African Women Rising, and Rotary International are doing to create a sustainable impact and empower the next generation to address the climate crisis.

The panel follows the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report this week that found widespread impacts around the globe -- including millions forced from their homes by climate change-fueled extreme weather -- and warns those numbers will increase unless more action is taken by leaders.

WHAT:    

ShelterBox USA's 5th International Women's Day Panel.

WHO:    

Kerri Murray, President, ShelterBox USA

Jennifer Jones, President Elect, Rotary International

Corley Kenna, Head of Communications and Policy, Patagonia

Linda Eckerbom Cole, Executive Director and Founder, African Women Rising

WHERE:

Online. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2486286482423899661

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 8 at Noon PT.

For more information, please visit our website here: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/internationalwomensday/

About ShelterBox

ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and other essential items to families who have lost their homes to disasters or conflict. In April 2021, ShelterBox surpassed providing support to two million people since 2000, responding to more than 300 disasters in nearly 100 countries. ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, tsunamis, or conflict by delivering boxes of essential shelter, aid, and other life-saving supplies. Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival. The organization was nominated for a distinguished Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 and 2019. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Media Contact

Jeremy Jacobs, ShelterBox USA, (858) 531-3362, jjacobs@shelterboxusa.org

Twitter

 

SOURCE ShelterBox USA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.