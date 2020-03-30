AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate travel startup, Shep, is helping address the Coronavirus/COVID-19 challenge by giving their emergency notification service, Shep Notify, away for free. The startup's browser extension is typically used to capture corporate travel data and pop up policy notifications on top of consumer travel sites. Companies can now use Shep to deliver the latest health and safety messages, informing business travelers about their company's travel restrictions across more than 1,000 different booking sites, from Concur to Airbnb, Expedia, Delta, and more.
Shep's travel notifications can provide health alerts, travel advisories and even links out to external resources like the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) frequently asked Coronavirus questions or a company's own COVID-19 resource page. Once the pandemic slows down and travel begins to resume, Shep can then start to guide employees on which cities they can and can't travel to.
Shep has partnered with global travel management company (TMC), FCM Travel Solutions, to support the rollout of this emergency notification technology to companies of all sizes for free. "Since investing in us early this year, FCM has been a great partner and have proven invaluable in helping us think through how best to customize Shep for corporate clients," said Shep CEO, Daniel Senyard.
"In this challenging time we need to work together to support all travelers," said John Morhous, Chief Experience Officer at FCM parent company, Flight Centre Travel Group. "We're happy to support rolling out Shep for free to all companies, no matter which TMC they use," he continued.
Shep is currently available on the Chrome app store without charge and can be installed by individual employees in the USA and Canada. Travel managers can reach out to the Shep team at hi@sheptravel.com to help upload employees and customize travel notifications.
About Shep
Founded in 2016, Shep is an award-winning travel data, communication and digital adoption platform (DAP) that helps enterprises manage and measure travel behavior both inside corporate booking environments, like Concur, as well as on consumer travel sites, like Expedia and Airbnb. Shep uses browser extension technology to overlay messaging and user interaction elements on top of corporate and consumer travel sites. Shep also collects cross-site booking and behavioral data so that travel managers and travel management companies can understand what, where, and why employees are choosing to book their business travel. More at www.sheptravel.com.
About FCM Travel Solutions
FCM Travel Solutions is one of the largest travel management companies in the world, and the flagship global business travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group. FCM's network spans 97+ countries, employing 6500+ staff. At the heart of FCM's business model are our highly experienced people who operate in small teams and are empowered to deliver exceptional customer service to their clients. For the last eight consecutive years FCM has been named the World's Leading Travel Management Company at the World Travel Awards. www.fcm.travel
Press Contact
Daniel Senyard
daniel@sheptravel.com
512.921.4769