SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherwood Ford, an Edmonton area dealership located in Sherwood Park, is partnering with Chase the Cure YEG this month to help raise money for cancer research and prevention. The money raised during the month of July 2021 will go to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.
Sherwood Ford will be raising money by donating $10 for every test drive taken at their facilities this month. Every driver who would like to support the Alberta Cancer Foundation is encouraged to visit Sherwood Ford when they have spare time this month.
Chase the Cure YEG, a local charity organization, is organizing its 4th annual event for the end of the month. On July 30th and 31st, they will host the event at the Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This event features two days of oval track car racing. The goal is to raise awareness for cancer research and prevention at the event. They are also taking donations, hosting a silent auction, holding an outdoor concert and more. Individuals are welcome to donate to the event whether or not they participate.
To support the event, Sherwood Ford has offered its OilersNation #NATIONTRUCK as the racing pace car for the event. On both days of the event, spectators will be able to see this truck in action. All proceeds and donations to No One Fights Alone, the name of the race taking place at the event, will also be used to benefit the Alberta Cancer Foundation.
Individuals in the area who are looking for ways to help are encouraged to visit p2p.onecause.com/chasethecureyeg to make a donation or to visit Sherwood Ford for a test drive. Test drives do not cost any money and the dealership will be donating $10 to the foundation for every ride, regardless of the make, model or model year of the vehicle with a goal of raising over $3000.
Media Contact
Kurtis Hicks, Sherwood Ford, (780) 417-2985, khicks@sherwoodford.ca
SOURCE Sherwood Ford