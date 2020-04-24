BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalCare eHealth and the Bee Guardian Project launch the 'Shields for Heroes' campaign, a community partnership to create and distribute reusable medical face shields for the frontline heroes of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
As the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) increases, frontline workers lack the safety equipment they desperately need. A medical face shield is critical PPE that protects the face from fluids, spray, and droplets. Because COVID-19 is spread through airborne droplets, a face shield reduces exposure, while extending the life of N95 face masks.
Unfortunately, many frontline health workers, first responders and caregivers don't have face shields or must continuously reuse disposable shields.
Seeing this need, the companies combined forces to design, manufacture, and distribute the 5280 Face Shield. The two organizations have repurposed materials from protective beekeeping gear to create a medical face shield that is durable, reusable, and cleanable. "We worked with multiple clinical advisors to ensure that the 5280 Face Shield meets their needs for comfort, sturdiness and safety," said Doug Hudiburg, CEO of TotalCare eHealth. "After several rounds of development and testing we're confident the 5280 Face Shield offers the protection they need and deserve."
"The need for good face shields is everywhere," said Corwin Bell, founder of the Bee Guardian Project. "It's especially acute for smaller and rural organizations that compete for resources with larger entities. Good reusable face shields are difficult for many organizations to acquire; either because they're unavailable, because they don't have funding, or both."
To address the funding issue, the partners created 'Shields For Heroes' so that anyone can donate 5280 Face Shields to frontline heroes in need.
Bell and Hudiburg met in middle school in Boulder in 1978 and have remained close friends since. "Once we put our heads together, we realized we could really help these heroes," explained Bell. Hudiburg continued, "We're proud to do what we can for health workers, first responders, long-term caregivers, nursing home staff, hospitals and police; anyone fighting for our health and safety."
For more information: https://totalcareehealth.com/5280ppe/
TotalCare eHealth (Superior, CO) collaborates with clinical experts to develop healthcare products and focuses on improving healthcare in the US through a patient-centered approach.
The Bee Guardian Project (Eldorado Springs, CO) works to engender stewardship of honeybee populations through innovation and community initiatives.
Media Contact:
Doug Hudiburg
238539@email4pr.com
720-320-7231