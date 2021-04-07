SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shift Labs is excited to announce it has entered into a new strategic expansion phase, naming Dave Anderson as President and Chief Executive Officer to lead this growth. In his role, Dave will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join Shift Labs' Board of Directors. Dave is an experienced strategist and leader whose past experience will play a crucial role in the growing importance of digital health strategy for Shift Labs' DripAssist Infusion Rate Monitor line of products, now in distribution globally and later this year to expand to include new software solutions for infusion monitoring. He will lead the Company's efforts to capitalize on new geographic expansion and digital health offerings, as well as strengthen existing distribution partnerships.
"I am excited to lead Shift Labs through our next phase of strategic growth and development. As the needs for home and alternate site infusion care continue to rise, the Company is uniquely positioned to revolutionize infusion delivery and improve the accuracy of IV medication administration," said Anderson. "I am honored to be joining this incredible team and continuing to bring new innovations to market that improve the health and wellness of patients everywhere."
As a thought leader with over 25 years' experience leading the development and commercialization of enterprise technology solutions in healthcare and data analytics, Dave is in a position to accelerate Shift Labs' transformation of the infusion industry by introducing best-in-class, affordable infusion solutions that leverage the rapid growth in out-of-hospital-care driven jointly by post-COVID treatment trends and healthcare economics.
According to Anderson, "The explosive growth in telemedicine and at-home care driven by COVID demands better drug delivery solutions for the home, and DripAssist products will play a pivotal role in meeting this critical need."
In 2020, Shift Labs launched a commercialization partnership for the Americas and accelerated work on DripAssist Connect, a Bluetooth-enabled infusion monitor keenly anticipated by clinicians and clinical research organizations to integrate gravity infusion data into electronic health records. COVID pressure on healthcare systems in 2020 resulted in an increasing reliance on gravity infusion. The increased control and accuracy that the Company's DripAssist product provides to any gravity infusion allowed the company to support this increased demand and double in revenue as a result. 2021 promises to be another year of record growth for the Company as its connected device comes online in multiple markets and delivers ground-breaking insights into IV drug delivery in acute and non-acute care settings.
Outgoing CEO and Shift Labs co-founder Beth Kolko will move into the Board Chair role. According to Kolko, "Shift Labs is incredibly lucky to have Dave at the helm to drive the next phase of company growth. We're confident it's time for a revolution in infusion delivery, and his strategic vision will allow us to capitalize on the global potential for DripAssist products."
Prior to joining Shift Labs, Dave was President and CEO at MD Kinect, Inc., a leading digital health patient management company. Dave has held senior positions at both Fortune 250 companies and several Silicon Valley startups, including Founder and CEO of a performance management analytics company. Dave holds an MBA from Duke University.
About Shift Labs
Shift Labs, Inc. is a Seattle-based company that creates best-in-class designed medical devices for fast-growing healthcare sectors, from alternative site care in the US to clinical care in emerging markets. The DripAssist Infusion Rate Monitor has previously been recognized as one of Popular Science Magazine's 12 Best Healthcare Innovations of 2016, as well as receiving the MedTech Conference's 2017 Global Health Innovation Award, a Silver medal from the Industrial Designers Society of America IDEA awards, funding from USAID as part of the Ebola Grand Challenge and Saving Lives at Birth: A Grand Challenge for Development, and a Phase II SBIR contract from the US Air Force. Learn more at http://www.shiftlabs.com.
