Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the iMScope QT™ imaging mass microscope designed for use with Shimadzu's Q-TOF LCMS-9030 mass spectrometer for fast acquisition of high-mass, high-resolution images at the optical and molecular level. When paired with the Q-TOF LCMS-9030, the iMScope QT provides a complete, high-end analytical solution combining precise tools and data processing that is unrivalled in the marketplace.
COLUMBIA, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the iMScope QT™ imaging mass microscope designed for use with Shimadzu's Q-TOF LCMS-9030 mass spectrometer for fast acquisition of high-mass, high-resolution images at the optical and molecular level. When paired with the Q-TOF LCMS-9030, the iMScope QT provides a complete, high-end analytical solution combining precise tools and data processing that is unrivalled in the marketplace.
The iMScope QT consists of an optical microscope, an AP-MALDI ion source and the Q-TOF LCMS-9030. It allows for the identification of molecules in a tissue region area immediately after microscopy. Detailed portions or entire MS images can be visualized quickly and efficiently. Integration with the LCMS-9030 enables obtaining distribution information and quantitative data for comprehensive analysis.
The system overlays observations from the optical iMScope QT imaging mass microscope with mass spectrometry images to provide thorough analysis all in one solution. The combined optical microscope and MS system accelerates analysis and improves the reliability of results at each step—pretreatment, data acquisition and data analysis.
In addition to performance, the iMScope QT offers unmatched versatility as it can be easily attached to or detached from the LCMS Q-TOF to switch between mass spectrometry imaging and high-sensitivity LC-MS analysis. Simply detach the iMScope QT from the Q-TOF LCMS, switch from an AP-MALDI interface to ESI, and connect an HPLC.
Analysts can build a comprehensive imaging solution with Shimadzu's powerful, easy-to-use pretreatment solutions and data analysis software. The iMLayer AERO automatic sprayer and iMLayer matrix vapor deposition system enable more reliable pretreatment that leads to higher sensitivity and higher spatial resolution. IMAGEREVEAL software is a powerful solution for seamless analysis of large datasets because it enables multiple analysis modes and data processing in as few as three steps. The combination of the iMScope QT with these tools makes Shimadzu the only company providing solutions for all three phases of mass spectrometry imaging.
For more details, visit the iMScope QT information page: https://www.ssi.shimadzu.com/products/life-science-lab-instruments/imaging/imscope-qt/index.html
About Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Inc.
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) is the North American subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation's Analytical and Measuring Division. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, SSI offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical and testing solutions for a broad range of applications in science and industry. SSI maintains a network of ten regional offices strategically located across the United States, with experienced technical specialists, service providers and sales engineers situated throughout the country. In addition, SSI operates a Solution Center, designed to enable applications development, and an Innovation Center that houses a team of scientists whose goal is to develop close collaborations with universities, government agencies and industry centers. Visit http://www.ssi.shimadzu.com for more information.
Media Contact
Lisa Goetz, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, 610-269-2100 x244, lgoetz@schubertb2b.com
SOURCE Shimadzu Scientific Instruments