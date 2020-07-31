FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shock Doctor is releasing all-new Play Safe Face Masks and Gaiters, sport-specific face coverings that help protect athletes against airborne droplets while supporting elite performance.
Shock Doctor continues its legacy of innovation in protection by taking an athlete-centric approach to designing Play Safe Face Masks and Gaiters. The products include unique features such as the patent-pending Quick-Flip, a multi-layer split design that ensures easy access to mouthguard and hydration without having to touch your face or remove your mask. To eliminate ear irritation and reduce pressure points during play, the Play Safe Face Mask includes dual head straps that wrap around the back of the head. Additionally, the Face Mask and Gaiter are made of lightweight, moisture-wicking elastic material that ensures a secure fit while maintaining breathability during performance. The material is also machine washable, making both the Face Mask and Gaiter reusable unlike single-use disposable masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people continue to wear face coverings in public settings even as athletes return to sporting activities.
"Taking an innovative approach to protection is in our DNA," said Michael Magerman, President and CEO of United Sports Brands, the parent company of Shock Doctor. "As a community, this is a uniquely challenging time we are facing. We take pride in providing athletes with protective solutions that enable performance at the highest level while keeping the rest of the community safe too."
The Play Safe Face Masks and Gaiters will be available mid-August at Academy Sports + Outdoors, Scheels, Meijer, Dunham's Sports, and Walmart stores. The face coverings will also be available for online purchase through the aforementioned retailers, plus Amazon, Eastbay, and ShockDoctor.com. Several solid and print options are available, sporting the latest trends for the most current in-game looks. Face masks available in Adult and Youth sizes, MSRP $19.99; Gaiters available in One Size Fits Most, MSRP $23.99.
Follow Shock Doctor on Instagram for all Play Safe Face Mask and Gaiter content and updates with #MaskUp #PlaySmart #PlaySafe. Learn more at ShockDoctor.com/PlaySafe.
*These are not medical-grade coverings and not intended as a replacement for medical-grade personal protective equipment.