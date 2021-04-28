FARMINGTON, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoreline Biome, a microbiome research company that develops complete solutions for characterizing microbiome populations down to the strain level, has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with BioCat GmbH, a leading provider of life sciences solutions, for the promotion, sale and support of all Shoreline Biome products and software in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Founded in 2000, Heidelberg-based BioCat GmbH supplies industry-leading research kits and reagents in the fields of genomics, protein analysis and cell biology. BioCat is dedicated to driving scientific discoveries by providing solutions and support to speed research and simplify workflows. The company will provide Shoreline Biome's instruments, microbiome kits and analysis software to companies and research organizations in those countries.
"We are excited to partner with Shoreline Biome to expand our product portfolio with their easy-to-use solutions, from sample to answer, for microbiome applications and bring their complete workflow to the microbiome scientific community in Germany, Austria and Switzerland," said Michael Hartmann, Managing Director at BioCat GmbH. "The ability to provide easy to use kits and informatic tools to increase data quality and taxonomic resolution for Microbiome NGS analysis allows us to meet the fast growth of microbiome research amongst our customers."
"We are excited to welcome BioCat GmbH, a premier life sciences distributor to enable researchers to accelerate and improve the quality of their microbiome data and comprehensively study the microbiome," said Karen Woodward, Shoreline Biome's Vice President of Business Development. "Our complete portfolio of products accelerates breakthroughs in microbiome research by streamlining workflows and improving microbial strain resolution in order to better understand microbial communities, accelerate microbiome-based innovations and understand the role microbiome plays in health and the environment."
About Shoreline Biome:
Characterizing the human microbiome and analyzing its role in human health and disease are priority goals for researchers around the world. Shoreline Biome accelerates breakthroughs in microbiome research by developing transformative discovery tools that characterize microbiome populations down to the strain level. With Shoreline Biome products, all it takes is three easy steps: lyse, purify, and amplify. Shoreline Biome's easy-to-use companion analysis software and comprehensive reference database enables straightforward strain-level identification and quantitation of all bacteria in the sample. To learn more, visit http://www.shorelinebiome.com.
