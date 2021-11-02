FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoreline Biome, a microbiome research company that develops tools for characterizing microbiome populations down to the strain level, was recently awarded a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for "Methods for Cell Lysis and Preparation of High Molecular Weight DNA from Modified Cells."
U.S. Patent 11,149,246 B2 was awarded on October 19, 2021.
The patent outlines the method and materials for the lysis of modified eukaryotic cells. This method, which is used in the Shoreline Biome Rapid Prep Kits, provides researchers with a set of reagents to quickly and inexpensively generate high molecular weight single-stranded DNA ideal for the generation of long PCR fragments. The process is ideal for screening modified cells by a technique such as CRISPR to identify cells that have been successfully modified.
This patent builds upon Shoreline Biome's intellectual property protection and expands its utility beyond bacteria.
"The rapid lysis method works so well for our microbiome customers that we wanted to extend the utility of our kits and methods to other areas of science where there are large sets of modified cells that need to be screened," said Mark Driscoll, Ph.D., Shoreline Biome's Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer. "An additional benefit of the method in this patent is that it works well with a small number of input cells. This makes it ideal for screening purposes because the low number of input cells means the clones can be grown with fewer rounds, which translates into a quicker turnaround time and lower cost."
The lysis is performed on standard laboratory equipment (i.e., a thermal cycler) and is completed in a few minutes. Shoreline Biome sells the reagents used in this method in 16-well and 96-well plate formats.
To learn more, visit shorelinebiome.com.
About Shoreline Biome:
Characterizing the human microbiome and analyzing its role in human health and disease are priority goals for researchers around the world. Shoreline Biome accelerates breakthroughs in microbiome research by developing transformative discovery tools that characterize microbiome populations down to the strain level. With Shoreline Biome products, all it takes is three easy steps: lyse, purify, and amplify. Shoreline Biome's easy-to-use companion analysis software and comprehensive reference database enables straightforward strain-level identification and quantitation of all bacteria in the sample. To learn more, visit shorelinebiome.com.
