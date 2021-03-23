FARMINGTON, Conn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoreline Biome, a microbiome research company that develops solutions for characterizing microbiome populations down to the strain level, recently unveiled a powerful new high molecular weight (HMW) DNA prep solution supporting microbial metagenomics applications.
Not all microbes are created equal: some are easy to lyse, but others can be challenging. The Shoreline BreakerTM technology is the perfect solution. It can quickly lyse all bacteria from up to 48 complex samples yet still maintain the integrity of the DNA needed for metagenomic sequencing. The proprietary reagents and patent pending process result in uniform lysis of both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria - including those difficult-to-lyse firmicutes and spores in 2 minutes or less. The fast and easy magnetic bead-based purification produces DNA of up to 50 kB in size, a critical first step in both short-read and long-read DNA metagenomic and whole genome sequencing.
"The Shoreline Breaker's ability to provide higher quality double stranded HMW DNA from stool specimens will allow us to better leverage the power of long read metagenomics, for example, Oxford Nanopore MinION technologies for improved detection and characterization of Campylobacter in the global food chain, the top bacterial cause of diarrheal diseases worldwide," adds Dr. Nicol Janecko, Group Leader at the Quadram Institute, United Kingdom.
The features of the Shoreline Breaker Instrument and HMW DNA Prep kits include:
- Lightweight and Small Instrument Footprint Suitable for Any Size Lab
- Rapid and Unbiased Lysis of All Organisms in Under Two Minutes
- Thorough and Complete Lysis of Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacteria as well as Spores
- Easy and Fast Purification of HMW DNA up to 50kB
- Excellent Performance in Long Read Sequencing
"We recognized that the inability to get complete and unbiased microbial lysis without fragmenting DNA hinders accurate sequencing analysis of complex microbiome samples," explains Karen Woodward, Shoreline Biome's Vice President of Research. "Shoreline Breaker facilitates easy generation of unbiased HMW microbial DNA for metagenomic sequencing removing a bottleneck for researchers trying to leverage next generation sequencing to elucidate the role of the microbiome in health and the environment."
About Shoreline Biome:
Characterizing the human microbiome and analyzing its role in human health and disease are priority goals for researchers around the world. Shoreline Biome accelerates breakthroughs in microbiome research by developing transformative discovery solutions that characterize microbiome populations down to the strain level. With Shoreline Biome products, all it takes is three easy steps: lyse, purify, and amplify. Shoreline Biome's easy-to-use companion analysis software and comprehensive reference database enables straightforward strain-level identification and quantitation of all bacteria in the sample. To learn more, visit shorelinebiome.com.
Media Contact
Karen Woodward, Shoreline Biome, 860-881-6790, karen.woodward@shorelinebiome.com
SOURCE Shoreline Biome