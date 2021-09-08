SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, September 9 -10, 2021, and the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021.
Details on the presentations can be found below.
Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
September 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM ET
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date: Corporate presentation will be available on-demand to conference
registrants starting at 7:00 AM ET on September 13, 2021
About Shoreline Biosciences
Shoreline is dedicated to creating next-generation cellular immunotherapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases that overcome the current limitations of first-generation cell therapy products. Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has strategic partnerships with Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global biotechnology company, and is supported by high-quality institutional investors. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
For more information, please visit https://shorelinebio.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.
