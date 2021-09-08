Shoreline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.)

Shoreline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.)

 By Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, September 9 -10, 2021, and the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021. 

Details on the presentations can be found below.

Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

September 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date:      Corporate presentation will be available on-demand to conference 

                                    registrants starting at 7:00 AM ET on September 13, 2021

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline is dedicated to creating next-generation cellular immunotherapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases that overcome the current limitations of first-generation cell therapy products.  Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has strategic partnerships with Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global biotechnology company, and is supported by high-quality institutional investors. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA. 

For more information, please visit https://shorelinebio.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Shoreline Biosciences Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoreline-biosciences-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301371026.html

SOURCE Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.