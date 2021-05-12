NEW LONDON, Conn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected periodontists, Dr. Gregory Toback and Dr. Marianne Urbanski offer bone grafting in New London, CT, helping patients with missing teeth and bone loss to save their smiles and oral health with dental implants. Bone grafting is a technique used for those with insufficient healthy natural bone in their mouth to support dental implants. With decades of experience placing dental implants, Drs. Toback and Urbanski are among the best in the industry at preparing the mouth for this long-lasting and life-changing procedure.
Bone loss and shifting of remaining teeth are common issues that can occur with missing teeth. Inadequate bone can also be caused by development defects, gum disease, and facial injury or trauma. When a tooth is lost due to injury or decay, the socket must be filled, or it can collapse. If this happens, a dental implant cannot be placed because of the lack of healthy bone.
During a bone grafting procedure, Drs. Toback and Urbanski use a bone graft from the patient or a donor to repair or rebuild bones. They rebuild the jaw so that it is strong and reliable enough to secure dental implants permanently. When a dental implant is placed, the titanium post of the implant fuses with the jawbone to provide a strong base for the crown.
Dental implants are considered the gold standard tooth replacement solution due to their longevity, functional benefits, and natural appearance. They are comprised of a post, abutment, and crown that mimic the function of natural teeth. Dental implants are a versatile and permanent option for one or multiple missing teeth because they integrate with the jawbone and will not shift.
At Shoreline Periodontics, vast expertise coupled with advanced surgical technology optimizes treatment outcomes and long-term success for dental implant patients. "When you receive bone grafting at Shoreline, our periodontal and surgical experience ensures maximum stability for your dental implants and beautifully sculpted soft tissue to complement your new crowns," said Dr. Urbanski.
Those with missing teeth who are considering dental implants are encouraged to seek treatment as soon as possible to prevent or limit bone loss. To schedule a personalized consultation, call Shoreline Periodontics in New London, CT at 860-443-2428 or the Westerly, RI office at 401-596-0000, or visit http://www.shorelineperio.com for more information.
About our Experienced Periodontists
Shoreline Periodontics is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients since 1998 and is located in New London, CT and Westerly, RI. Leading board-certified periodontist, Dr. Gregory A. Toback, received his B.A. from St. John's University and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Connecticut. He also received advanced training in periodontics and dental implants at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Marianne Urbanski has been voted one of Connecticut's top dentists for more than seven years by Connecticut Magazine. Dr. Urbanski graduated cum laude from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts where she earned a Bachelors' degree in Biology. She also received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and her Masters' of Dental Science degree from the University of Connecticut Dental School. Dr. Urbanski and Dr. Toback pride themselves on offering caring, professional treatment to each patient. Dr. Toback and Dr. Urbanski focus on minimally invasive surgeries including LANAP® laser gum surgery and are certified to offer the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique™ for treatment of gum recession. To learn more about Shoreline Periodontics and their dental services visit their website at http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.
Media Contact
Ciara Boyce, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, ciara@progressivedental.com
SOURCE Shoreline Periodontics