TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shriners Children's has once again been ranked nationally for orthopedics in the 2022-2023 Best Children's Hospitals rankings published by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice.
The Best Children's Hospitals rankings, which highlight the top 50 centers in 10 pediatric specialties, are designed to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. Now in their 16th year, the rankings include new measures for diversity, equity and inclusion.
The following Shriners Children's locations ranked in pediatric orthopedics:
- #27 – Shriners Children's Erie
The hospitals were ranked in pediatric orthopedics for treatment of conditions such as scoliosis and spina bifida, and injuries such as complex fractures or other sports injuries. Success with complex fractures, surgical complications and infection prevention accounted for most of each hospital's score.
"We are extremely excited by the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Rankings," said Frances A. Farley, M.D., chief medical officer of Shriners Children's. "We would like to thank all who participated in the process, and congratulate our ranked pediatric orthopedic programs, along with their affiliates."
To create the pediatric rankings, U.S. News & World Report gathers key clinical data through a detailed survey that looks at measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. In addition, part of each hospital's score is derived from surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty. In 2022, only 90 children's hospitals were ranked in at least one of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated.
This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2023 Guidebook, available in stores Oct. 5, 2022.
"Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents. The Best Children's Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care, offering parents and their pediatricians a helpful starting point in choosing the facility that's best for their child," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Recognizing that hospitals with inclusive and equitable cultures perform better, this year we added a new measure assessing hospitals' efforts to improve the equity of care provided and to promote diversity and inclusion among clinicians and staff."
About Shriners Children's
Shriners Children's is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our multiple locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care is provided regardless of the families' ability to pay. Shriners Children's has treated more than 1.5 million children from more than 170 countries over the last 100 years.
