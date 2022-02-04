TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feb. 6–12, 2022, is Burn Awareness Week. During this time, Shriners Children's launches its annual burn awareness and prevention campaign. Since the 1960s, Shriners Children's has been a leader in burn care, research and education. Burn injury prevention is a key component in these efforts.
Burn Awareness Week is Shriners Children's kickoff of a yearlong educational campaign aimed at burn awareness and prevention. Free educational materials, available via the website beburnaware.org, are designed to be a resource for firefighters, teachers, parents and others concerned with the safety and well-being of children.
Building on the theme "Be Burn Aware," we work to prevent burn injuries in the home, because that's where most preventable burn injuries occur. Homes are the sites of thousands of burn injuries to children every year, including scalds, fire-related injuries, and even electrical burns.
"Many of these types of burns are preventable," said David Greenhalgh, M.D., chief of burns at Shriners Children's Northern California. "That's why educating parents and families about burn injuries and the simple precautions they can take is an important part of the mission of Shriners Children's."
Tip sheets and fact cards are available online at beburnaware.org. In addition, Shriners Hospitals has created an animated video, Boots and Brewster: The Burn Awareness Pair, which kids are sure to enjoy. In the video, available on YouTube.com/ShrinersHospitals, a caped, cuddly bear and a googly-eyed teapot take viewers on a fun and educational adventure to help them become more burn aware.
Shriners Children's encourages everyone concerned with keeping children safe to visit beburnaware.org for helpful burn prevention tips and information on how to order the free educational materials.
About Shriners Children's
Shriners Children's is changing lives every day by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. Our health care system provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families' ability to pay. Shriners Children's is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.
