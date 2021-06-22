TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shriners Hospitals for Children® has once again been ranked nationally in two specialties in the 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals rankings published by U.S. News & World Report, the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. The Best Children's Hospitals rankings are designed to help families facing complex and rare conditions find the best medical care for their children.
The following Shriners Hospitals ranked in pediatric orthopedics:
- #7 – Shriners Hospitals for Children — St. Louis (in partnership with St. Louis Children's Hospital — Washington University)
- #13 – Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie (in partnership with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh)
- #22 – Shriners Hospitals for Children — Northern California (in partnership with UC Davis Children's Hospital)
- #28 – Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City (in partnership with Kentucky Children's Hospital)
The following Shriners Hospital ranked in pediatric urology:
- #37 – Shriners Hospitals for Children — Northern California (in partnership with UC Davis Children's Hospital)
"We are extremely excited by the 2021 US News and World Report Rankings," said Frances A. Farley, M.D., chief medical officer of Shriners Hospitals for Children. "We would like to thank all who participated in the process, and congratulate our ranked pediatric orthopaedic and pediatric urology programs."
The Best Children's Hospitals rankings, which rate eligible medical centers in 10 pediatric specialties, are based on hospital-submitted data, including measurements such as survival and complex surgical outcomes, as well as use of best practices, infection prevention, advanced technologies, nursing quality, specialty-specific certifications and services, and the expert opinion of specialists in the field.
This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2022 Guidebook, available in stores Oct. 5.
"When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience and caring medical professionals," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The Best Children's Hospitals rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care. As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care close to home has never been more important."
To learn more about how and why hospitals are ranked, please visit the U.S. News and World Report FAQ page.
