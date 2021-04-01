HANOVER, Md. and LEXINGTON, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc. (SCDAA) and Hemanext Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy and cost of red blood cell (RBC) transfusion therapy, today announced the launch of new educational material to help SCDAA deliver on its mission and meet its goals. Hemanext has sponsored the creation of a set of educational materials, one for a child and one for a caregiver, to educate on blood transfusions. This collaboration is part of SCDAA and Hemanext's partnership, which began in 2020.
Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects 100,000 individuals in the United States, disproportionately affecting African Americans. SCD occurs in about one in 365 Black or African American births.(1) The genetic disease is associated with serious, life-threatening complications, including stroke and acute chest syndrome (ACS).(2,3) As result, people with SCD often require chronic red blood cell transfusions,(2) which for some patients is a life-saving therapy.(3)
Children and parents may experience anxiety because they are unaware of the process to receive a blood transfusion. The goal of these two educational materials is to inform and empower patients and their caregivers about this important therapy. SCDAA will make these the resources available to the sickle cell community.
"During a review of our currently available educational resources, we identified the opportunity to help young sickle cell warriors prepare for their transfusions," said SCDAA President and CEO Beverley Francis-Gibson. "We appreciate that Hemanext has stepped up to help us fill this information need and make a difference breaking the sickle cycle."
"It is a privilege to continue our partnership with Ms. Francis-Gibson and her dedicated team at SCDAA, the premier sickle cell organization," said Hemanext President and CEO Martin Cannon. "We are committed to helping SCDAA achieve its mission and enhance the lives of members of the sickle cell community."
"As we enter the second year of our alliance, we will continue to look for ways to support SCDAA, patients, and families during these difficult times," said Alex Marichal, VP, Marketing, Hemanext.
ABOUT SCDAA
SCDAA's mission is to advocate for people affected by sickle cell conditions and empower community- based organizations to maximize quality of life and raise public consciousness while advancing the search for a universal cure. Visit http://www.sicklecelldisease.org.
ABOUT HEMANEXT
Hemanext's mission is to help patients enjoy healthier lives through safer transfusions. Hemanext's technology is a processing and storage system that is designed to remove the fuel for oxidative damage to red blood cells. Hemanext is focused on supporting clinicians and healthcare practitioners who prescribe life-saving RBC transfusions to their patients. Visit Hemanext.com to learn more.
