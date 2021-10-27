EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine today announced that it will present Laura Zwaan, PhD, with its annual Mark L. Graber Diagnostic Quality Award in recognition for unwavering commitment to expanding the field of diagnostic quality and safety. Presented today at its 14th International Diagnostic Error in Medicine Conference (DEM), the award acknowledges and celebrates the work of those who have made significant contributions to research and practices to reduce diagnostic error.
"The Board of Directors is pleased to award Laura Zwaan, PhD this year's Mark Graber Award for her numerous scientific contributions in the field of diagnostic error and was one of the very first investigators to apply scientific rigor to the study of the diagnostic process," said Edward Hoffer, SIDM board member. "Laura has chaired SIDM's Research Committee, the Research Summits at Diagnostic Error in Medicine Conference, and organized and chaired European Conference on Diagnostic Error. Beyond her numerous individual efforts, she has mentored new investigators in the field."
Laura Zwaan, PhD is a cognitive psychologist, an epidemiologist, and an Assistant Professor at the Institute of Medical Education Research Rotterdam (iMERR) of the Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. Her commitment and dedication to creating awareness in reducing diagnostic error have been instrumental in her initiating the European Diagnostic Error in Medicine conference. Dr. Zwaan has also chaired the first European conference of Rotterdam and co-chair the conference in Bern, Switzerland.
"I'm incredibly honored to be this year's recipient of the Mark L. Graber award for diagnostic quality," said Laura Zwaan, PhD. "Much has been achieved over the last 10 years, my hope is that in the upcoming years more interventions to support the diagnostic process will be implemented in practice. This award will encourage me even more to create awareness and promote interventions for diagnostic error reduction worldwide."
The Mark L. Graber Diagnostic Quality award, named in honor of Mark L. Graber, MD, FACP, SIDM Founder, is given to a person, group, or organization that has made an important contribution to the study and practice of reduction of diagnostic error. The award recognizes either a total body of work (lifetime achievement) or a significant contribution to the field.
About the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) catalyzes and leads change to improve diagnosis and significantly reduce harm from diagnostic error. We work in partnership with patients, their families, the healthcare community and practitioners across the healthcare continuum. SIDM is the only organization focused solely on the problem of diagnostic error and improving the accuracy and timeliness of diagnosis. In 2015, SIDM established the Coalition to Improve Diagnosis, to increase awareness and actions that improve diagnosis. Members of the Coalition represent hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers and patients—and the leading health organizations and government agencies involved in patient care. Together, we work to find solutions that enhance diagnostic safety and quality, reduce harm, and ultimately, ensure better health outcomes for patients. Visit http://www.Improvediagnosis.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
