HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sight Growth Partners, the administrative services provider for SightMD, SightMD New Jersey*, and SightMD Pennsylvania* - leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platforms in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania respectfully, announced the expansion of its services into the state of Connecticut. Fichman Eye Center and the Laser & Vision Surgery Center have merged together under the name of SightMD Connecticut*. Sight Growth Partners is thrilled to welcome these premier partners, which expands its administrative services to 65 locations and 115 providers.
When it comes to eye care, Fichman Eye Center has world-class ophthalmologists, optometrists and certified opticians who are specialized in providing the greatest care for your eyesight. With four locations in central Connecticut, they help residents from all corners of the state with their visual needs. Richard Fichman MD, founder of Fichman Eye Center, stated "Our practice is committed to using the latest technology and techniques to provide personalized and compassionate eye care to our patients. Our patients always come first." The physicians at Fichman Eye Center specialize in cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. The doctors of Fichman Eye Center joining SightMD Connecticut are Richard Fichman, MD, Steven Tu, DO, Edward Osborn, MD, Reshma Patel, OD, Jason Delisle, OD, Robert Reasoner, OD, and Jennifer Stroh, OD.
Fichman Eye Center shares in the mission to provide an unparalleled care experience for patients with access to world-class quality eye care in the convenience of their local neighborhoods, delivered by a dedicated, caring and talented healthcare team.
Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners, said "At Sight Growth Partners we take pride in supporting physicians by helping them to grow their practices and providing all of their administrative service needs. With our support physicians can remained focused on what's most important to them…their patients. We're excited to serve our network of the highest quality eye care practitioners in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and now Connecticut."
About Sight Growth Partners
Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.
About SightMD Connecticut
SightMD Connecticut was formed from the merger of Fichman Eye Center and the Laser & Vision Surgery Center. SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 7 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 4 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Connecticut. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Connecticut.
*SightMD is a registered New York corporation, performing Ophthalmology services. There is no single national provider named SightMD. Sight Medical Doctors, PLLC d/b/a SightMD licenses the SightMD trade name and logo to independently owned and operated practices specializing in ophthalmology and optometry services. SightMD does not own, operate, employ, or in any way supervise the providers providing care at those separate and individual practices. Control over the care provided is the sole responsibility of the separate and individual practices and their providers. The range of services and products offered at those practices may vary.
