HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sight Growth Partners, the administrative services provider for SightMD - a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, announced the expansion of its services into the state of New Jersey. Four of the leading ophthalmology practices in Ocean County, N.J., Athwal Eye Associates, Lakhani Eye Associates, Shore Eye Associates, and Susskind & Almallah Eye Associates have merged together under the name of SightMD New Jersey. Sight Growth Partners is thrilled to welcome these premier practices, which expands its administrative services to 50+ locations and 100+ providers.
The physicians of Athwal Eye Associates specialize in medical and surgical eye care. For 35 years, they have remained on the cutting edge of technology to provide families in Toms River and Whiting, New Jersey with expert medical and surgical services. Barinder (Tony) Athwal M.D, founder of Athwal Eye Associates, stated "by partnering with the other leading practices in Ocean County, we look forward to continuing to provide the latest in eye care." The doctors of Athwal Eye Associates joining SightMD New Jersey are Barinder (Tony) Athwal M.D., Harjit (Harry) Athwal M.D., Lisa Athwal M.D., Neal Athwal O.D., Laurel Feiner M.D., and Donald MacDonald M.D.
Lakhani Eye Associates is committed to providing patient-centered, state of the art eye care to achieve the highest surgical and medical outcomes for their patients in a comfortable and positive atmosphere. Vipul Lakhani, founder of Lakhani Eye Associates, said "We are excited to join a world class organization at the forefront of eye care in America." The doctors of Lakhani Eye Associates joining SightMD New Jersey are Vipul Lakhani M.D., and Aaron Stefan O.D.
Shore Eye Associates has served patients in Toms River, Spring Lake Heights, Whiting and Brick New Jersey for the past 39 years providing state of the art eye care in a friendly and compassionate atmosphere. Brian Wnorowski M.D., founder of Shore Eye Associates, said "We are excited to expand on the services our four practices have been providing in Monmouth and Ocean counties as we grow to a statewide network of cutting-edge eye care." The doctors of Shore Eye Associates joining SightMD New Jersey are Brian Wnorowski M.D., and Jane Pan M.D.
Founded in 1962, Susskind & Almallah Eye Associates has been the premier choice for eye care services in Toms River, Brick, Barnegat and Marlboro New Jersey. Built on a tradition of service and excellence, they take pride in their passion for improving lives by providing personalized attention and the most technologically advanced vision correction options available. The doctors of Susskind & Almallah Eye Associates joining SightMD New Jersey are Omar Almallah M.D., Anil Birdi M.D., Christopher D'Alterio O.D., Catherine Felicia O.D., Joseph Tulipani O.D. Nicole Caldeira O.D., and Lonika Patel O.D.
Each of these practices share in the mission to provide an unparalleled care experience for patients with 7-days-a-week access to world-class quality eye care in the convenience of their local neighborhoods, delivered by a dedicated, caring and talented healthcare team.
Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners, said "Sight Growth Partners remains committed to its mission of supporting physicians so they can focus on their patients. Now more than ever, amidst COVID-19, providers need our support to continue to grow their practices and remove administrative burdens. We're excited to serve our network of the highest caliber eye care practitioners in both New York and New Jersey."
About Sight Growth Partners
Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD and SightMD New Jersey. It has over 100 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.
About SightMD New Jersey
SightMD New Jersey was formed from the merger of Athwal Eye Associates, Lakhani Eye Associates, Shore Eye Associates, and Susskind & Almallah Eye Associates. SightMD New Jersey offers patients access to 18 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 11 locations in Ocean County New Jersey. Its services include laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK vision correction, and oculoplastic surgery. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD New Jersey.
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 60 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 41 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD. For more information about SightMD, please visit http://www.sightmd.com
