MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company transforming the two fastest-growing segments in ophthalmology and optometry, glaucoma and dry eye disease, today announced two key hires: Sam Park, joining as Chief Operating Officer, and Jeremy Hayden, who joins as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.
"We are excited to be able to add leaders with the outstanding track records of Sam and Jeremy as Sight Sciences continues to grow," said Paul Badawi, Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. "During their careers, both have proven the ability to scale organizational capabilities and processes to support the dynamic needs of high-growth medical device businesses. The ability to add these esteemed professionals to an already world-class team speaks to our mission-driven company culture, the substantial opportunity to make an impact on the fields of glaucoma and dry eye, and the real potential for our technologies to transform today's standard of care for millions of patients suffering from these prevalent eye diseases."
Sam Park will be responsible for scaling the company's manufacturing, operations, and research and development capabilities to support the company's growth initiatives. He brings 25 years of medical device experience, including executive-level leadership roles at SurgRx (acquired by Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Endo-Surgery division), Novacept (acquired by Cytyc), Arthrocare (acquired by Smith+Nephew), Origin Medsystems (acquired by Eli Lily and Company), and CardioGenesis (acquired by CryoLife).
Jeremy Hayden has over 20 years of experience providing legal counsel to life science businesses, including serving as the in-house counsel for several leading health care companies. Most recently, Hayden served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX), a medical device company developing devices for aortic disorders. Prior to this, Hayden served as General Counsel at publicly traded Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing cell therapies, and as a senior legal team member of Volcano prior to its acquisition by Royal Philips.
About Sight Sciences
Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases. The company's surgical glaucoma product portfolio features the OMNI Surgical System, a dually indicated MIGS device that facilitates the performance of both ab interno trabeculotomy and transluminal viscoelastic delivery. Using proprietary multi-modal functionality, OMNI allows surgeons to target all three sources of resistance in the conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm's canal and collector channels) with a single device and single corneal incision.
The company's non-surgical dry eye product portfolio consists of the TearCare for ophthalmologists and optometrists. TearCare is a software-controlled, wearable, therapeutic eyelid technology designed to melt and clear obstructions of the meibomian glands within the eyelids. Leveraging the full functionality of the blinking eye, proprietary SmartLid™ technology is designed to conform to all eyelid anatomies and achieve therapeutic meibum melting temperatures at the tarsal conjunctiva thereby clearing meibomian gland obstructions while sparing the cornea. Improved meibum production results in a higher quality lipid layer and higher quality tears.
