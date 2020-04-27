- Data demonstrated superiority of both test arms in co-primary outcome measures of axial length and cycloplegic spherical equivalent refraction (SER) over control lenses at 12-month planned interim analysis -- SER: Both test arms were superior, showing up to 74 percent reduction in the progression of myopia to Month 12 -- Axial length: Both test arms were superior, showing up to 50 percent reduction in axial length progression to Month 12 - Topline results published in Review of Myopia Management white paper, which also discusses myopia pathophysiology and mechanism of action of DOT lenses - Ongoing CYPRESS clinical study in children aged six-to-10 years old across 14 trial sites in U.S. and Canada