HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD* and Sight Growth Partners will be hosting a Martini Mixer event on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 5:30pm – 8:30pm at Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel, 2 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130. SightMD and Sight Growth Partners are inviting Ophthalmology program directors and coordinators as well as Ophthalmology residents and fellows to attend the event and learn about the different SightMD practices and their available job opportunities. To save your spot, RSVP here at https://www.sightmd.com/aao-2021-cocktail-event/.
SightMD is one of the largest multi-specialty ophthalmology practices in the northeast serving the eye care needs of patients at 60+ practice locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Our goal is to provide an unparalleled care experience for patients with access to world-class quality eye care in the convenience of their local neighborhoods, delivered by a dedicated, caring, and talented healthcare team. We're a dynamic and growing health care organization, offering a wide range of partnership and employment opportunities.
The practices are seeking professional and dedicated physicians to be part of their teams, where service excellence, integrity, respect, honesty, and communication are among our core principles.
For more information about joining SightMD and to discuss open physician opportunities, please contact: Brad Kligman, MD, Clinical Director of Physician Recruiting - bkligman@sightmd.com
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 75 eye care providers through the convenience of 41 locations across New York. For more information about SightMD, please visit http://www.sightmd.com
About SightMD New Jersey
SightMD New Jersey was formed from the merger of Athwal Eye Associates, Lakhani Eye Associates, Shore Eye Associates, and Susskind & Almallah Eye Associates. SightMD New Jersey offers patients access to 18 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 11 locations in Ocean County New Jersey. For more information about SightMD New Jersey, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-new-jersey/
About SightMD Pennsylvania
SightMD Pennsylvania was formed from the merger of Progressive Vision Institute, National Retina Institute, and Betz Ophthalmology Associates. SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 12 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 7 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-pa/
About SightMD Connecticut
Fichman Eye Center is now SightMD Connecticut. SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 7 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 4 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Connecticut. For more information about SightMD Connecticut, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-connecticut/
About Sight Growth Partners
Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Pennsylvania, and SightMD Connecticut. It has over 145 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.
*SightMD is a registered New York corporation, performing Ophthalmology services. There is no single national provider named SightMD. Sight Medical Doctors, PLLC d/b/a SightMD licenses the SightMD trade name and logo to independently owned and operated practices specializing in ophthalmology and optometry services. SightMD does not own, operate, employ, or in any way supervise the providers providing care at those separate and individual practices. Control over the care provided is the sole responsibility of the separate and individual practices and their providers. The range of services and products offered at those practices may vary.
