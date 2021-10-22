HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD and Sight Growth Partners will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10:00am – 3:00pm at 125 Kennedy Dr., Suite 400A, Hauppauge NY, 11788. To reserve a time, RSVP here https://www.sightmd.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The people services team will be on-site to discuss all open job opportunities. Between SightMD and Sight Growth partners there are open positions for Front Desk Receptionists, Surgical Coordinators, Customer Service Specialists, Medical Billers, Certified Surgical Technicians, Registered Nurses, Medial Assistants, Accountants, Financial Analysts, and more. Attendees will learn about SightMD and Sight Growth Partners, and the benefits that are offered which include Health Insurance, 401K Matching, Life Insurance, Employee Assistance Programs, PTO & Holidays, Employee Referral Bonus', Employee Recognition Programs, as well as exciting opportunities for growth. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees should bring a few copies of their resumes.
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 75 eye care providers through the convenience of 41 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD. For more information about SightMD, please visit http://www.sightmd.com
About Sight Growth Partners
Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.
