SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Dr. Harry Sehdev and Dr. Alex Shin to its expert team. Dr. Sehdev is seeing patients at our Bethpage & Huntington offices and Dr. Shin is now caring for patients at our Smithtown office.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Harry Sehdev, O.D. and Alex Shin, O.D. to it's expert team.
Dr. Sehdev was born and raised in New York. Dr. Sehdev earned his Bachelor of Science degree from St. John's University and achieved his Doctor of Optometry degree from SUNY State College of Optometry in NYC. Dr. Sehdev is an active member of the American Optometric Association and the New York State Optometric Association. He is dedicated to providing full scope primary care optometry which includes prescribing glasses, treating ocular diseases, and providing pre- and post-operative care for patients undergoing surgical procedures such as cataract surgery. Dr. Sehdev will be seeing patients at our locations in Bethpage (4277 Hempstead Turnpike, Bethpage, NY 11714) and Huntington (700 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743).
Dr. Shin is a residency-trained optometrist providing comprehensive eye exams. Dr. Shin earned a bachelor of science degree from Boston College. He went on to receive his medical degree from New England College of Optometry. Dr. Shin completed internships at Veteran Affairs Hudson Valley Healthcare System & South Boston Community Health Center. His residency was completed at Northport Veteran Affairs Medical Center specializing in Primary Eye Care, Vision Therapy & Low Vision. Dr. Shin is focused on providing excellent patient care with an amiable and engaging demeanor. He endeavors to build patient rapport by presenting thorough education about eye health and disease management that is catered to each patient's needs. When asked what excites him most about joining the SightMD team, Dr. Shin said, "After 8 years of living in Boston I am excited to be back to my hometown of New York with my wife, baby daughter, and dog." Dr. Shin will be seeing patients at our Smithtown (260 Middle Country Rd, Smithtown, NY 11787) location.
SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or fgalinanes@sightgrowthpartners.com
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology.
Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/
Media Contact
Stephanie Penza, SightMD, 6318352613, spenza@sightgrowthpartners.com
SOURCE SightMD