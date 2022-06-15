SightMD, a multi-specialty ophthalmology practice, announced that it has hired Marc G. Rubinstein, M.D. is a dedicated ophthalmologist to join its growing team of over 80 providers in the New York Tri-state region.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Marc G. Rubinstein, M.D. to its expert team.
Dr. Rubinstein is a dedicated ophthalmologist that is based in New York and the Bronx, NY. He obtained his medical degree from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center. He also completed his residency in ophthalmology at Saint Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center and then his fellowship in medical retina at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. Dr. Rubinstein is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is also a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, New York State Ophthalmological Society, and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Dr. Rubinstein treats a range of conditions, and he is eager to help the wider community receive the care they deserve. He gives each patient his focused attention, and he prides himself on delivering the best treatment available
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology.
Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/
