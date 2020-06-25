ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Health Forum (NYHF) will hold its 14th annual forum, "A Closer Look at Healthcare Investment: After COVID-19" at the Princeton Club of New York City on September 23, 2020. Over 100 individuals including investors, industry leaders, and physicians will attend this forum.
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked new conversations around investments in biotech, pharma, and healthcare, which is drastically changing the landscape of these industries. The upcoming forum will specifically discuss how to navigate the evolving trends of the healthcare industry in the post-crisis world.
NYHF will host multiple expert panel discussions and provide forum attendees with the opportunity to meet new and current investors, such as private equity investors, venture capitalists, research analysts, and industry executives who seek business development opportunities in the life sciences.
Dr. DoHyun Cho, the Chairman of the New York Health Forum, stated that "the NYHF intends to build connections among healthcare leaders and business developers and instigate collaborations to address the future needs of human health. And this upcoming forum will bring a new spotlight to the field of therapeutics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides."
W Medical Strategy Group (WMSG) operates the media division to provide an enriched platform to professionals in the healthcare industry. WMSG hosts the NYHF, where discussions on the latest trends and issues on healthcare take place. The NYHF successfully facilitates fruitful networking opportunities for physicians, industry leaders, bio companies, and investors.
About the New York Health Forum
The New York Health Forum was founded to strengthen healthcare partnerships and knowledge sharing around the world by supporting innovation and collaboration in global medicine and life sciences. Following the motto, scientia potentia est ("knowledge is power"), the NYHF brings together knowledge from industry experts, academia, medical and research facilities, service providers, financial investors, and policymakers to expand the scope of healthcare. The accumulated knowledge has fueled the unparalleled development of the healthcare industry and has empowered the growth of one of the most rapidly changing fields of the 21st century.
About WMSG
W Medical Strategy Group is a cross-border healthcare consulting firm that uses deep industry expertise and to help companies achieve optimal business results.
