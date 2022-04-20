Semi-annual GOLO Virtual 5K event returns on April 23
NEWARK, Del., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Runners and wellness enthusiasts around the country continue to seek out virtual race events as they look for new ways to complement their in-person workout and fitness activities. GOLO, the pioneering wellness solutions company, embraces this trend by bringing back its popular semi-annual GOLO Virtual 5K this spring.
Scheduled for April 23 - 24, 2022, the GOLO Virtual 5K is free and open to the public. Participants can compete at their own pace by either running, walking, or jogging. After completing the 5K, competitors can submit their results, route, and pictures to enter a special drawing to win GOLO prizes. Registration is open now through April 22. Click here to learn more and to sign up.
"We're incredibly excited to deliver this kind of wellness-focused programming to our customers and the general public," says Jennifer Brooks, President, GOLO LLC. "The GOLO Virtual 5K brings people of all ages and fitness levels together and encourages them to incorporate exercise into their life, and the response has been tremendous."
Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, GOLO empowers individuals and communities by helping them take control of their wellness goals. The semi-annual GOLO Virtual 5K reinforces the company's ongoing commitment to supporting community-based health and wellness initiatives throughout the U.S.
About GOLO:
GOLO® products provide safe solutions to weight-loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. GOLO has reached over two million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable, and affordable weight loss. For more information about the GOLO® for Life plan, visit golo.com or call 800-730-4656.
Media Contact
Marvin Mack, GOLO LLC, 302-455-2167, mack@golo.com
SOURCE GOLO LLC