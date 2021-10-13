HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center has announced plans to celebrate its emergency room nurses this week in honor of Emergency Nurses Week.
The 24-hour emergency room operator said it plans to distribute gifts to all of its emergency room nurses as a way of showing the nurses how much the company appreciates their hard work.
Rhonda Abbe, Director of Operations for SignatureCare Emergency Center said that emergency room nurses work so hard to care for patients that it is only fitting to honor and celebrate them.
"Our emergency room nurses work so hard to care for our patients so the company decided to join the Emergency Nurses Association in celebrating these nurses. It is our way of saying thank you to them for all their commitment, efforts, and hard work," she said.
This year, the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) is celebrating Emergency Nurses Week Oct. 10-16, and Emergency Nurses Day is Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
According to the ENA, this year's Emergency Nurses Week theme highlights an emergency nurse's persistence, their passion, their grit.
"Emergency nurses face any number of challenges during any given day and do not back down. They are willing to face adversity and do what is needed for their patients. Emergency nurses come back for more day in, day out. They embody the word grit," the ENA said.
Since 1989, the Emergency Nurses Association has recognized the second Wednesday in October as Emergency Nurses Day to honor emergency nurses for their commitment to patient care.
In 2001, ENA expanded the celebration to devote an entire week to celebrating emergency nurses, "because one day is simply not enough to recognize all contributions made by emergency nurses."
About SignatureCare Emergency Center
Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas including nine ER locations in the Houston area (Montrose, Houston Heights, Cypress/FM 1960, Copperfield, Memorial City, Westchase, Bellaire, Mission Bend/Sugar Land, and Stafford), and over ten locations in Atascocita/Humble, Killeen, Austin, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana, Spring, Plano, and Lewisville, TX.
