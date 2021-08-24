HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center has kicked off a program to honor its front-line employees, including doctors, nurses, registration, radiology, and all support staff as they battle COVID-19.
Called "Superheroes Work Here", the program is aimed at recognizing and honoring the tremendous efforts of these front-line employees who go above and beyond every day in the fight against the deadly infection.
According to Rhonda Abbe, SignatureCare Emergency Center's Director of Operations, the goal is to let these front-line workers know how much the company appreciates their efforts.
"You know, our employees put in so much to take care of our patients and we want to make sure they understand that we appreciate all that they do every day," Abbe said.
SignatureCare Emergency Center has lined up a number of initiatives at local Texas emergency centers throughout the coming months, and each emergency center has designed the initiatives to appeal to their employees.
"Each location will decide how these initiatives are implemented. We want to make sure that they are designed to appeal to the employees in those locations so we are letting the managers at each location spearhead the initiatives," Abbe added.
Abbe said one of the most popular programs is what SignatureCare calls "Where's the Doctor," where photos of SignatureCare's physicians are laminated and hidden throughout each facility and those that find the photos win wonderful prizes including movie tickets, Starbucks gift cards, and more.
"Our goal is to have fun, help the employees relieve stress from having to care for COVID and other patients," Abbe added.
About SignatureCare Emergency Center
SignatureCare Emergency Center owns freestanding 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas including nine locations in the Houston area (Montrose, Houston Heights, Cypress/FM 1960, Copperfield, Memorial City, Westchase, Bellaire, Mission Bend/Sugar Land and Stafford), Spring, Atascocita/Humble, Plano, Killeen, Austin, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana and Lewisville, TX.
Additional information is on our website at https://ercare24.com.
Media Contact
Felix Ofiwe, SignatureCare Emergency Center, 832-699-3777, fofiwe@ercare24.com
SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Center