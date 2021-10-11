HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center, your friendly neighborhood 24-hour emergency center, has been chosen as 2021 Best of Houston Urgent Care/Emergency Room by readers of Houston Press newspaper.
SignatureCare beat out other emergency medical facilities in the Houston, TX area to win the 2021 Readers' Choice Award.
According to the online survey conducted by the highly-rated Houston Press newspaper, SignatureCare ER was chosen by readers of the newspaper ahead of local competitors in the Houston, TX area.
Houston Press, an independent source of local news and culture is read weekly by thousands of Houstonians.
Reacting to the award, Rhonda Abbe, SignatureCare Emergency Center's Director of Operations, thanked readers of Houston Press newspaper for the recognition, calling it the result of the dedication of SignatureCare employees, and hard work put in daily by the staff.
"Every day our staff work hard to take care of our patients despite the difficulty they face especially during this COVID pandemic, and they do so with smiles on their faces so it is wonderful to be recognized for all that hard work," she said.
Abbe said the award will serve as motivation for the company to continue to deliver the impeccable services it provides to patients.
"This will motivate us to work even harder to ensure that our patients receive the best treatment whenever they walk through our doors. Our goal is to provide the best patient care possible every day," she added.
Aside from the award from readers of Houston Press, SignatureCare Emergency Center was also recently recognized by readers of Outsmart Magazine, a publication focused on the LGBTQA+ community, as the Best Emergency or Urgent Care Center in 2021.
More information about SignatureCare Emergency Center is available at https://ercare24.com.
About SignatureCare Emergency Center
Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas including nine ER locations in the Houston area (Montrose, Houston Heights, Cypress/FM 1960, Copperfield, Memorial City, Westchase, Bellaire, Mission Bend/Sugar Land, and Stafford), Atascocita/Humble, Killeen, Austin, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana, Spring, Plano, and Lewisville, TX.
